HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh 10th, 12th Result In 30 Minutes, Says Board Chairman

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam results will be announced in half and hour, board chairman Dr Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360. Students will get their results from the official website, hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the term 1 Class 10 exams between November 20 and December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

Another website to get the results is result.gov.in.

