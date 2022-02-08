HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh 10th, 12th Result In 30 Minutes, Says Board Chairman
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam results will be announced in half and hour, board chairman Dr Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360. Students will get their results from the official website, hpbose.org.
The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the term 1 Class 10 exams between November 20 and December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.
Another website to get the results is result.gov.in.
Follow Himachal Pradesh board HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021-22 Live Updates here.
Live updates
Hpbose.org Result 2021-22 Direct Link
The direct links to download HP Board 10th, 12th results will be provided here once scorecards are released officially.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: When Is Himachal Pradesh Board Term 1 Result?
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE term 1 board exam results will be announced at any moment now. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.
HPBOSE 12th Result 2021-22 Download Steps
These are the steps to download Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exam results:
- Visit the official website, hpbose.org.
- Click on the result link.
- Click on the Class 10 or Class 12.
- Enter the login credentials.
- Submit to download marksheets.
Hpbose.org Result 2021-22: How To Check
To check Himachal Pradesh board 10th, 12th results, follow these steps:
- Go to the website -- hpbose.org.
- Click on the result tab.
- Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 result link.
- Enter the login credentials.
- Submit to download scorecards.
HPBOSE Result 2022 Term 1 Today
Himachal Pradesh board (HPBOSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results will be announced today, in 30 minutes, board Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360.