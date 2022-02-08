  • Home
Live

HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh 10th, 12th Result In 30 Minutes, Says Board Chairman

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam results will be announced in half and hour, board chairman Dr Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360. Students will get their results from the official website, hpbose.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 8, 2022 3:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh 10th, 12th Result In 30 Minutes, Says Board Chairman
HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh board Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2021 live updates (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock



Recommended: Free Download HPBOSE Class 10th sample papers along with answers. Click Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the term 1 Class 10 exams between November 20 and December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

Another website to get the results is result.gov.in.

Follow Himachal Pradesh board HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021-22 Live Updates here.

Live updates



03:39 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2022

Hpbose.org Result 2021-22 Direct Link

The direct links to download HP Board 10th, 12th results will be provided here once scorecards are released officially. 



03:38 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2022

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: When Is Himachal Pradesh Board Term 1 Result?

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE term 1 board exam results will be announced at any moment now. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.

03:34 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2022

HPBOSE 12th Result 2021-22 Download Steps

These are the steps to download Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exam results:

  • Visit the official website, hpbose.org.
  • Click on the result link.
  • Click on the Class 10 or Class 12.
  • Enter the login credentials.
  • Submit to download marksheets.
03:32 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2022

Hpbose.org Result 2021-22: How To Check

To check Himachal Pradesh board 10th, 12th results, follow these steps: 

  • Go to the website -- hpbose.org.
  • Click on the result tab.
  • Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 result link.
  • Enter the login credentials.
  • Submit to download scorecards.
03:30 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2022

HPBOSE Result 2022 Term 1 Today

Himachal Pradesh board (HPBOSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results will be announced today, in 30 minutes, board Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360. 

