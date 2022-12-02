HP University: Students' Union Writes To Himachal Governor Over Food Food Price, Quality At Food Joints

HP University

Congress’ student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to set up a committee to fix the price of food and check its quality at food joints in the Himachal Pradesh University.

Yaseen Batt and Yogesh Yadav, the president and vice president of the National Students Union of India, HPU unit, in their memorandum to the governor, urged him to include the members of their group too in the committee. The NSUI also demanded that students of BA, BSc, and BCom who failed in EVS exam, should be passed as there are no EVS teachers in any college of the state.

In their memorandum, they also demanded a refund of fees for first-year students, who passed the re-evaluation. Investigation of the quality of construction works going on in the university and cancellation of fake admissions in PhD were the two other demands that found mentioned in the NSUI letter.

