  • Home
  • Education
  • HP University: Students' Union Writes To Himachal Governor Over Food Food Price, Quality At Food Joints

HP University: Students' Union Writes To Himachal Governor Over Food Food Price, Quality At Food Joints

The NSUI also demanded that students of BA, BSc, and BCom who failed in EVS exam, should be passed as there are no EVS teachers in any college.

Education | Reported By press tru | Updated: Dec 2, 2022 8:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Himachal Pradesh University Releases UG, PG Entrance Test Results
Himachal Pradesh University PhD Admission In Management: Counselling, Document Verification On April 16
Himachal Pradesh University Releases Undergraduate Exam Date Sheets
Himachal Pradesh University Releases PhD Entrance Test Results
Himachal Pradesh University Begins Postgraduate Exams
Himachal Pradesh University UG Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule: Vice-Chancellor
HP University: Students' Union Writes To Himachal Governor Over Food Food Price, Quality At Food Joints
HP University
Shimla:

Congress’ student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to set up a committee to fix the price of food and check its quality at food joints in the Himachal Pradesh University.

Yaseen Batt and Yogesh Yadav, the president and vice president of the National Students Union of India, HPU unit, in their memorandum to the governor, urged him to include the members of their group too in the committee. The NSUI also demanded that students of BA, BSc, and BCom who failed in EVS exam, should be passed as there are no EVS teachers in any college of the state.

In their memorandum, they also demanded a refund of fees for first-year students, who passed the re-evaluation. Investigation of the quality of construction works going on in the university and cancellation of fake admissions in PhD were the two other demands that found mentioned in the NSUI letter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: DME Issues Notice For Submission Of Bond, Deposition Of Caution Money
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: DME Issues Notice For Submission Of Bond, Deposition Of Caution Money
Allahabad University Admission 2022: Registration Begins For Postgraduate Programmes; Details Here
Allahabad University Admission 2022: Registration Begins For Postgraduate Programmes; Details Here
IGNOU Extends December 2022 TEE Assignment Submission Deadline Till December 15
IGNOU Extends December 2022 TEE Assignment Submission Deadline Till December 15
Punjab Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: PSEB Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates; Details Here
Punjab Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: PSEB Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates; Details Here
AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Exam Begins From Tomorrow
AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Exam Begins From Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................