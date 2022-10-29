HP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 MD, MS, DNB Merit List Out; Direct Link
The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Shimla, has released the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional merit list.
The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Shimla, has released the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional merit list. The candidates seeking admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in Himachal Pradesh state can check the second round provisional merit list from the official website - amruhp.ac.in. The Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, is conducting the state's NEET PG counselling on behalf of the DMER Shimla.
Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here
Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here
The university has released the category-wise NEET PG provisional merit list for the second round for MD, MS, DNB courses. Candidates can also check the provisional merit list for HP direct quota, quota in-service, management quota and NRI and single girl child available on the official website. About 953 candidates have been shortlisted in HP NEET PG counselling 2022 round two provisional merit list.
The HP NEET PG final merit list will be issued on October 31, 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the final merit list will have to report at the allotted college with their original documents and allotment letter for verification and admission purposes.
Also Read|| MCC Issues NEET PG 2022 Revised State Counselling Schedule
HP NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Dates
|Events
|Dates
Display of vacant seats
October 25, 2022
Round-2 application form
October 26-27,2022
HP NEET PG counselling 2022 provisional merit list
October 28, 2022
HP NEET PG 2022 final merit list
October 31, 2022
Choice filling start date
November 01, 2022
Release of provisional seat matrix
November 04, 2022
Release of final seat matrix
November 07, 2022
Reporting to allotted colleges
November 09-10, 2022
Direct Link: HP NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Merit List
HP NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Merit List: How To Check
- Visit the official website of AMRU University-- amruhp.ac.in
- Go to the Notices section and click on the designated provisional merit list link
- The HP NEET PG 2022 round 2 provisional merit list will be displayed
- Search your name or application number in the list using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
- Download the HP NEET PG provisional merit list for further processing.