HP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 MD, MS, DNB Merit List Out; Direct Link

HP NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 merit list released at amruhp.ac.in

The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Shimla, has released the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional merit list. The candidates seeking admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in Himachal Pradesh state can check the second round provisional merit list from the official website - amruhp.ac.in. The Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, is conducting the state's NEET PG counselling on behalf of the DMER Shimla.

The university has released the category-wise NEET PG provisional merit list for the second round for MD, MS, DNB courses. Candidates can also check the provisional merit list for HP direct quota, quota in-service, management quota and NRI and single girl child available on the official website. About 953 candidates have been shortlisted in HP NEET PG counselling 2022 round two provisional merit list.

The HP NEET PG final merit list will be issued on October 31, 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the final merit list will have to report at the allotted college with their original documents and allotment letter for verification and admission purposes.

HP NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Dates

Events Dates Display of vacant seats October 25, 2022 Round-2 application form October 26-27,2022 HP NEET PG counselling 2022 provisional merit list October 28, 2022 HP NEET PG 2022 final merit list October 31, 2022 Choice filling start date November 01, 2022 Release of provisional seat matrix November 04, 2022 Release of final seat matrix November 07, 2022 Reporting to allotted colleges November 09-10, 2022

HP NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Merit List: How To Check