Himachal Pradesh State Open School Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) has declared the Class 8 exam results and Class 12 improvement exam results at hpbose.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 12, 2020 7:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

HPSOS Classes 8, 12 Results Declared At Hpbose.org
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) has declared the Class 8 exam results and Class 12 exam results at hpbose.org. The open school board has also released the HPSOS Class 12 improvement or additional exam results today. To access the HPSOS 2020 results, candidates who took the examination have to key in the HPSOS Class 8 roll numbers or Class 12 HPSOS roll numbers in the designated places. The HPSOS Class 8 and HPSOS Class 12 open school exams were held in September.

The HPSOS results have been published in the form of scorecards. The HPSOS Class 8 and HPSOS Class 12 score cards contain the details of the candidates, the marks they have obtained in all the subjects and the qualifying status.

HPSOS Class 8 Exam Results -- Direct Link

HPSOS Class 8 September Exam Results -- To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the Results tab, select “HPSOS 8th Examination Result, September-2020”

Step 4: On the next window, insert roll number

Step 5: Submit and access HPSOS Class 8 result 2020

HPSOS Class 12 Exam Results -- Direct Link

HPSOS Class 12 September Exam Results -- To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the Results tab, select “HPSOS Improvement of Performance 12th Examination Result, September-2020” or “HPSOS 12th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Additional) Examination Result, September-2020”

Step 4: On the next window, insert roll number

Step 5: Submit and access HPSOS Class 12 result 2020

