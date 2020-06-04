HP Board result date for 10th and 12th exams not decided yet

Himachal Pradesh Board has not fixed any date for class 10 and class 12 board exam result declaration. Himachal Pradesh PRO Anju Pathak told NDTV over the phone that board was still in the process of finalizing the details and has not decided result declaration yet.

The official said that when Himachal Board 10th and 12th exam result declaration dates is fixed, it would be communicated accordingly.

Meanwhile, HPBOSE will hold class 12 exam for Geography on June 8. However, the board has cancelled exams for the remaining subjects, including Computer Science, Physical Science and Yoga, citing difficulty in conducting exams due to the lockdown. HPBOSE will award marks in these subjects based on the marks obtained in compulsory papers.

Himachal Pradesh Board began evaluation of matric and +2 exam answer sheets in May. The board resorted to work from home evaluation this year. This year, the board will also be awarding grace marks in Sanskrit, and Urdu to class 10 students, and in Biology, Business Study, Accountancy, and Chemistry to class 12 students.

HPBOSE results, when released, will be available for downloading on the board's official website, 'hpbose.org'. In 2019, HP Board announced class 10 results on April 29 and the pass percentage was 61.2 per cent. For class 12, result was announced on April 22 and 62.01 per cent students passed.