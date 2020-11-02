HPBOSE Classes 10 Matric Supplementary Results Declared

  • Home
Himachal Pradesh Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 improvement and compartment exam results at hpbose.org.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 2, 2020 6:23 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 improvement and compartment exam results at hpbose.org. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 HPBOSE improvement and compartment exams is 49.75 per cent. The board had released the HPBOSE Class 10 results on June 9. The overall pass percentage this year in Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 was 68.11 per cent.

Students of HPBOSE Class 10 who wanted to improve their marks or placed in the compartment category were allowed to appear for the improvement test, or additional exams and compartment exams in September. As many as 6,136 students registered for the HPBOSE improvement exams. However, only 3,042 students cleared the HP board compartment exams and 2,859 students have again been placed in the compartment category.

HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Results -- Direct Link

HPBOSE Matric Supplementary Exam Results - To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the Results tab

Step 3: On the next window, select 10th (Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination Result, September-2020

Step 4: Insert roll number

Step 5: Submit and access HPBOSE Class 10 compartment, additional or improvement result 2020

Around one lakh students had written the HPBOSE 10th Class examination. The board held the Class 10 Himachal Pradesh exams between February 22 and March 19, 2020.

