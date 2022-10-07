HP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Out; Here's How To Check

HP Board 12th Supplementary result 2022 declared at hpbose.org

HP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board Class 12 Supplementary examination result for August 2022 session today, October 7. Students can check their HP Board 12th result on the official website-- hpbose.org. Candidates can check and download their plus two result August 2022 for compartment, improvement, additional, diploma holder (re-appear) exam by using their roll number.

According to official reports, a total of 3,344 students appeared in the HP Board 12th supplementary exam, out of which 1,490 candidates passed the examination. About 1,628 students have got compartments and 1 candidate failed to qualify the exam. The HPBOSE has recorded the pass percentage at 45.18 per cent. Candidates who wish to apply for revaluation or re-checking of their HP Board 12th compartment result can apply online on the official website. The students need to pay Rs 500 for the revaluation of answer sheets while for the re-checking process, students need to pay Rs 400 as a processing fee.

HP Board 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website-- hbpbose.org Click on the HP Board 12th Compartment result link On the new page, enter your roll number and submit it HP Board 12th supplementary result 2022 will appear on the screen Download it and print the score card PDF for future reference.

