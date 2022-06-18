Image credit: shutterstock.com Check HPBOSE 12th result 2022 at hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh 12th Result 2022 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) Class 12 result 2022 will be announced today, June 18. HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar will announce the 12th result from the board office at 11:30 am. The HPBOSE 12th result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org.

Nearly, 1 lakh student appeared in the HPBOSE 12th exam 2022 this year. The Class 12 exam 2022 was held from March 22 to April 13. The minimum passing marks is 30 per cent.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- hpbose.org Click on 12th result link 2022 Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth HPBOSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download Class 12 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 12 exam was 92.77 per cent. The students can also check HPBOSE 12th result 2022 at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.