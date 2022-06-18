  • Home
Live

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live: Himachal Pradesh To Announce Class 12 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link To Check

12th HPBSOE Result 2022 Live: HPBOSE will announce the Class 12 result 2022 at 11:30 AM. Check HPBOSE 12th result 2022 at hpbose.org

Updated: Jun 18, 2022 10:45 am IST
HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live: Himachal Pradesh To Announce Class 12 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link To Check
Check HPBOSE 12th result 2022 at hpbose.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Himachal Pradesh 12th Result 2022 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) Class 12 result 2022 will be announced today, June 18. HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar will announce the 12th result from the board office at 11:30 am. The HPBOSE 12th result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org.

Nearly, 1 lakh student appeared in the HPBOSE 12th exam 2022 this year. The Class 12 exam 2022 was held from March 22 to April 13. The minimum passing marks is 30 per cent.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- hpbose.org
  2. Click on 12th result link 2022
  3. Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. HPBOSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download Class 12 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 12 exam was 92.77 per cent. The students can also check HPBOSE 12th result 2022 at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Live updates

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 result to be announced today; press conference at 11:30 AM, direct link, websites to check

10:45 AM IST
June 18, 2022

HPBOSE Result 2022 : HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 will be announced soon

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HPBOSE 12th result 2022 today at 11.30 am.




