HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link

HP board 12th result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared Class 12 results. As of now, the direct link to download HP board 12th results has not been activated at hpbose.org. According to reports, out of 1.3 lakh students who had registered for the exam, 92.77 per cent have passed. Pushpendra, a student from Kullu has topped the exam with 500 out of 500 marks.

This year, HP board 12th exams were cancelled in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Results have been prepared with students’ Class 10, 11, and 12 marks.

HP board 12th result 2021: Direct link

HPBOSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check

Go to hpbose.org Click on the Class 12 result link Enter your login details Submit to download scorecards

Earlier this month, the board had announced Class 10 results and 99.7 per cent of students had cleared it.

Himachal Pradesh is one of three states that are announcing board results today. Kerala and Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board results will be announced later today.