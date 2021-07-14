  • Home
  • Education
  • HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link

HP board 12th result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared Class 12 results. As of now, the direct link to download HP board 12th results has not been activated at hpbose.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 1:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Himachal Pradesh Announces Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Dates
Himachal Pradesh Revises Date Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Himachal Pradesh Board Releases Classes 5, 8, 9, 11 Exam Schedule; Direct Link Here
HP Board SOS Result 2020: HPSOS Class 8, Class 12 Results Out At Hpbose.org
HPBOSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020 Announced, Here’s Direct Link
HPBOSE Open School Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020 Out; Know How To Check
HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link
HPBOSE 12th result 2021 declared (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

HP board 12th result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared Class 12 results. As of now, the direct link to download HP board 12th results has not been activated at hpbose.org. According to reports, out of 1.3 lakh students who had registered for the exam, 92.77 per cent have passed. Pushpendra, a student from Kullu has topped the exam with 500 out of 500 marks.

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

This year, HP board 12th exams were cancelled in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Results have been prepared with students’ Class 10, 11, and 12 marks.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

HP board 12th result 2021: Direct link

HPBOSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check

  1. Go to hpbose.org

  2. Click on the Class 12 result link

  3. Enter your login details

  4. Submit to download scorecards

Earlier this month, the board had announced Class 10 results and 99.7 per cent of students had cleared it.

Himachal Pradesh is one of three states that are announcing board results today. Kerala and Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board results will be announced later today.

Click here for more Education News
HP Board Class 12 Result HP Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala 10th Result Shortly, Direct Link, Official Websites
Live | Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala 10th Result Shortly, Direct Link, Official Websites
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Matric Result At 4 PM At Mpresults.nic.in
Live | MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Matric Result At 4 PM At Mpresults.nic.in
JEE Main 2021 Dates Revised For Third Session
JEE Main 2021 Dates Revised For Third Session
UP Board 10th Result 2021: How To Check Roll Number On UPMSP Website
UP Board 10th Result 2021: How To Check Roll Number On UPMSP Website
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Shortly. Official Websites, How To Check
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Shortly. Official Websites, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................