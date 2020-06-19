Image credit: Shutterstock Himachal Pradesh Board re-evaluation: apply till July 3

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has notified that Class 12 students who wish to apply re-evaluation can do so till July 3. The board had declared Class 12 results on Thursday.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were scheduled between March 4 and March 24, however, the board had to postpone and cancel certain exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak which forced the Central Government to shut down all educational institutions by March 16. The board conducted the Class 12 Geography exams on June 8.

HPBOSE, in a notification issued on Thursday, said:”Students who wish to submit answer sheets for re-evaluation should apply online through www.hpbose.org and pay Rs 500 for re-evaluation and Rs 400 for scrutiny by July 3. For applying for re-evaluation, students should have at least 20% marks in the subject.”

HPBOSE Class 12 pass percentage saw an improvement from last year. The passing percentage this year was at 76.07% compared to 62.01% last year. This year, 65,654 students qualified for higher education out of the 86,633 who registered for the exams. Prakash Kumar from Kullu is the state topper with 99.40%.Shubam Jaiswal (99.20%) and Tanisha (99.00%) have secured second and third ranks respectively. Abhinav Karmani and Ankush Sharma make up the top five with fourth and fifth ranks respectively.