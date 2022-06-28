HP board Class 10 result 2022 today

HPBOSE Matric Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educational (HPBOSE) will declare the Class 10 Matric exam results for the 2022 board exams today, June 28. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be announced for over 1.15 lakh students. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 Himachal Pradesh board will be made available at the official result website -- hpbose.org. || Telangana Inter Result LIVE ||

This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms on the lines of CBSE and CISCE. The HPBOSE term 1 result was announced on February 10. However, there will be no separate announcement for HP 10th result 2022 Term 2.

HP Board 10th Results 2022: How To Check