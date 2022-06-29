  • Home
  • Education
  • HP Board 10th Result 2022: Websites, Steps To Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result

HP Board 10th Result 2022: Websites, Steps To Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: HP Board 10th result will be announced at 11 am on the website- hpbose.org. Follow these steps to download Class 10 scorecard

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 29, 2022 9:24 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
Live
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: HP Board Matric Result Not Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Himachal Pradesh Board To Declare HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Time, Details
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check HP Board Class 10 Result At Hpbose.org
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE To Announce 10th Result 2022 Today
HP Board 10th Result 2022: Websites, Steps To Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result
Check HPBOSE 10th result 2022 on the website- hpbose.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

HP Board 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will announce the HPBOSE Class 10 result 2022 today, June 29. The HP Board 10th result 2022 will be declared at 11 am on the official website -- hpbose.org. The students can check the HPBOSE 10th term 2 result 2022 by using their roll number and date of birth. HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The HPBOSE Himachal 10th result will be based on a nine-point grading system-- A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D, E1, E2. The candidates who score grade D or below have to appear for the improvement exam.

Websites To Check HP Board 10th Result 2022:

  • hpbose.org
  • Results.gov.in
  • results.nic.in.

HP Board 10th Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- hpbose.org
  2. Click on the designated HPBOSE 10th result 2022 link
  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth
  4. Your HP Board 10th result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The HPBOSE term 2 10th board exams were held between March 26 and April 13. Over 1.15 lakh students appeared for the HP Board 10th exams this year.

Click here for more Education News
HPBOSE class 10 result HPBOSE 10th result HPBOSE results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PSEB 12th Result (Out) 2022 Live: Punjab.indiaresults.com Class 12 Result Link At 10 AM
Live | PSEB 12th Result (Out) 2022 Live: Punjab.indiaresults.com Class 12 Result Link At 10 AM
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites
Live | HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Admit Card Soon
NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Admit Card Soon
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: HP Board Matric Result Not Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Live | HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: HP Board Matric Result Not Today; Official Website, Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................