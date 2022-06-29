Image credit: shutterstock.com Check HPBOSE 10th result 2022 on the website- hpbose.org

HP Board 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will announce the HPBOSE Class 10 result 2022 today, June 29. The HP Board 10th result 2022 will be declared at 11 am on the official website -- hpbose.org. The students can check the HPBOSE 10th term 2 result 2022 by using their roll number and date of birth. HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live

The HPBOSE Himachal 10th result will be based on a nine-point grading system-- A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D, E1, E2. The candidates who score grade D or below have to appear for the improvement exam.

Websites To Check HP Board 10th Result 2022:

hpbose.org

Results.gov.in

results.nic.in.

HP Board 10th Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website-- hpbose.org Click on the designated HPBOSE 10th result 2022 link Enter your roll number and date of birth Your HP Board 10th result will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The HPBOSE term 2 10th board exams were held between March 26 and April 13. Over 1.15 lakh students appeared for the HP Board 10th exams this year.