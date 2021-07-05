Image credit: Shutterstock HP board HPBOSE Matric result 2021 postponed (representational)

HP Board 10th result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the declaration of Class 10 results, a board official said. The result was scheduled to be announced at 11:30 am at a press conference but it has been postponed due to a high court decision, Anju Pathak, Public Relations Officer of the board confirmed Careers360. While it is confirmed the results will not be declared today, there is no update on the new date and time.

When declared, students can visit the official website of the board, hpbose.org, login with their credentials, and check their result status and marks.

HP Board 10th results may also be available on private websites which students can use if they can not visit the official website due to heavy traffic. However, they should cross-check their scores on the official website later for authentication.

Steps To Download HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021

Go to hpbose.org. Click on the result link. Login by submitting the required details. Results will be displayed on the next page.

The HP Board Class 10 exams, scheduled in April, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Matric results have been prepared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria developed by the board.

Last year, Class 10 board results in Himachal Pradesh were announced in June. The pass percentage was 68.11 per cent. Out of 1,04,323 total students, 70,371 students cleared the board exam in 2020.