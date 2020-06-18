HPBOSE +2 result will be announced today on hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce class 12 results today. The results to be announced today have been prepared after awarding average marks in the fifth or optional subject to plus two students. The Board had earlier notified that it will not hold examination for the remaining optional subjects and instead will award average marks in the fifth or optional subject. The board, on June 17, released clarification on how average marks will be calculated for the fifth subject.

As per the board's notice, if a students has missed one paper out of the four or five papers conducted by HP Board for plus two students, they will be awarded average marks in the concerned paper.

The average mark will be calculated on the basis on the marks obtained by student in the subject in which they have received maximum marks. The marks awarded in internal assessment and practical will remain the same as awarded by school and will not be averaged out.

HP Board 12th Result 2020

HP Board, on June 17, notified that it will announce result for plus two students on June 18 at 11.30 am. The result will be available on the board's website for downloading. Students would need their exam roll number and date of birth to check their result.

In 2019, HPBOSE announced plus two result in April. Last year, 62.01 per cent students passed in the HP Board 12th exams.