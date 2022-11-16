How To Score 100 Percentile In CAT 2022?
CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. Follow these preparation tips to score 100 percentile in the B-schools entrance
CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) is scheduled to be held on November 27. As just few days left for the B-school entrance, it is advisable that the candidates should revise the topics more than studying new chapters. The candidates who will qualify CAT 2022 can get admission to the best B-schools in India. ALSO READ | Hacks To Score 99 Percentile In B-Schools Entrance
To help candidates to score 100 percentile in CAT and get ahead from their competitors, experts from coaching centres, institutes shared preparation tips with Careers360. Dipak Jha, CEO Gurusikhsha.com said, "CAT preparation requires dedicated hours of concentrated studying. Rigorous practice is required so that you know the types of questions you may be asked. A SWOT analysis is a must for each section during CAT preparation 2022. It is essential to follow a timetable while preparing for CAT exam." READ MORE | How Did Common Admission Test Paper Pattern Change In Last 10 Years?
CAT 2022: Preparation Hacks To Score 100 Percentile
- Note that there is a sectional time limit in CAT. So while doing CAT Preparation, the candidates must work on their speed and accuracy to complete the questions on time
- Analyse your strengths and weaknesses and devote yourself to CAT Preparation 2022.Make a study schedule and divide the time of every exam section
- The first and very important step in the CAT Preparation, which students generally tend to ignore, is analyzing the previous year's exam. Download the previous years question paper and CAT sample paper to practice the questions after completing each topic. This will help in understanding which all topics require more time for CAT Preparation 2022 and the difficulty level of the questions ALSO READ | CAT 2022: Top Recommended Books To Revise
- Focus on learning new words daily to enhance your vocabulary. You must choose the correct VARC Books for CAT to level up your CAT preparation
- Write the definitions of the tough words on your flashcard and take a quiz on yourself twice or three times using the vocabulary you have written on it
- The quantitative aptitude section of the CAT is known for being the most challenging. It consists primarily of problems from arithmetic, geometry, and algebra. Learn tables up to 40, squares up to 30, cubes up to 20, and percentage equivalents of fractions up to 25 during CAT Preparation. These are all time-saving approaches
- Practice Vedic math again and again during CAT Preparation, in order to easily clear Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section
- Because syllogism is high-scoring, applicants should pay close attention and use Venn diagrams to answer important questions. Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Propositions, Syllogism, Data Arrangement, Puzzles, Statements and Assumptions are all important topics in DILR.