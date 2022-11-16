How To Score 100 Percentile In CAT 2022?

Image credit: shutterstock.com Preparation hacks to score 100 percentile in CAT 2022

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) is scheduled to be held on November 27. As just few days left for the B-school entrance, it is advisable that the candidates should revise the topics more than studying new chapters. The candidates who will qualify CAT 2022 can get admission to the best B-schools in India. ALSO READ | Hacks To Score 99 Percentile In B-Schools Entrance

To help candidates to score 100 percentile in CAT and get ahead from their competitors, experts from coaching centres, institutes shared preparation tips with Careers360. Dipak Jha, CEO Gurusikhsha.com said, "CAT preparation requires dedicated hours of concentrated studying. Rigorous practice is required so that you know the types of questions you may be asked. A SWOT analysis is a must for each section during CAT preparation 2022. It is essential to follow a timetable while preparing for CAT exam." READ MORE | How Did Common Admission Test Paper Pattern Change In Last 10 Years?

CAT 2022: Preparation Hacks To Score 100 Percentile