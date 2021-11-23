How To Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2021? Preparation Hacks To Follow

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2021 will be held on November 28

CAT 2021: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) will be held on Sunday, November 28. The candidates who want to secure 100 percentile in the management entrance, have to revise last years papers well and should attempt mock tests at the last minute to get familiarise with the paper pattern.

CAT will be held in three shifts of two-hour examination comprising three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

CAT though is one of the toughest entrance, but teachers, experts suggested candidates to follow these preparation tips to score well in the management entrance.

CAT 2021: Preparation hacks to score 100 percentile

Lakshya Kumar Jha, MBA program student of IIM Calcutta suggested candidates to take mock tests and revise formulas of important topics such as number system and geometry would be helpful. Go through your previous mock tests and try to analyse what went right or wrong. "For the D - day, remember to treat each section of CAT as a separate silo. Do not take the lows of one section onto another section. Always remember, if you find the paper tough, it must be tough for everyone. Finally and most importantly, trust your preparation and do not panic. Listen to calming music, talk to parents or friends and face the examination with a calm mind. Wishing you the best and hopefully you all bell the cat with ease," the student said.

Dr. Vaidyanathan Jayaraman, Dean, SP Jain School of Global Management advised candidates to follow these three keywords to do well in the management entrance- focus, right attitude and a good aptitude. "Reduce anxiety and nervousness, prepare well, spend less time on social media over the last 3-5 days before the exam, and learn to relax. On the day of the exam, reach the exam center at least 90 minutes before the start time to remove that stress of showing up late and focus all your energy, mind, body, and soul on the exam," the dean said.

Janardan Tiwari, Co-founder, DataTrained said, "With CAT around the corner, it's a crucial time to focus on a feasible exam strategy. Candidates should not experiment with something new and revise thoroughly whatever they have prepared in the past. Make a list of topics and prioritise them based on preparedness and allot time i.e. maximum to the least prepared topic and minimum to the most prepared topic. Have a scheduled timetable for your last few days of study and decide on the outcome of every study session and try to achieve it. Solve past question papers and mock tests. It is better to leave a question unanswered rather than give the wrong answer so avoiding negative marking is an important part of the plan. And the most important thing is to relax and calm your mind. A sound mind will help you to stay focused and avoid stress and anxiety."

For details on Common Admission Test (CAT 2021), please visit the website- iimcat.ac.in.