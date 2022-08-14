How To Prepare For JEE Advanced 2022 In Last 15 Days?

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28. As just a fortnight left for the engineering entrance, the candidates might be at their last leg of preparations. To ace your preparations, the experts have shared some last minute tips that will help you to score well in the engineering entrance. JEE Advanced consists of two papers- paper 1 and paper 2, the exam will be held in both the shifts, morning from 9 am to 12 pm, while paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

According to Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida, the most important preparation strategy at the last minute will be- practice and revise. "Test analysis after every mock test will be the key to improving oneself before the JEE Advanced on August 28," said Mr Batlish.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Preparation Tips By Experts

Time Management: Students must maintain a proper exam schedule, and follow it daily. As per the experts, 5-6 hours of serious study in a day is vital to crack exams like JEE Advanced

Mock Test/ Revising Papers: Practicing mock test before the JEE Advanced will help you to be familiar with the exam pattern. To analyse your preparation and build the right examination temperament, students are advised to take mock tests. It is advisable to do Test Analysis after every Mock Test for improvement

Speed and Accuracy: The students have to complete the exam within a given time frame. Though you need to maintain speed, but don't forget accuracy will help you gain more marks. There is negative marking in the exam. The accuracy will come with practicing the questions in limited time

Study Material: One must not start any new books at this stage. However, one can still refer to standard books for concept clearing. This stage should be utilised more for problem solving, developing short cuts, and memorising formulae, understanding one's strengths and weaknesses.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important topics in Physics, Chemistry And Maths

Mathematics: Quadratic Equations and Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus

Physics: Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics

Chemistry: Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry, Aryl,Alkyl Halides, Amines and Oxygen containing compounds in Organic Chemistry.