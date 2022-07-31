How To Prepare For CAT 2022?

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2022 will be held on November 27

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) has issued the official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022), the management entrance exam will be held on November 27. The candidates who are preparing for CAT 2022 should note that just three months left for the management entrance exam.

As CAT 2022 is one of the toughest entrance exams, experts shared tips with Careers360 for candidates to score well in the management entrance exam. According to Dr Vartika Chaturvedi, Associate Professor, HR and Communication, Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, "cracking CAT is not easy. It is a challenging task requiring a mix of perseverance, patience and right guidance."

CAT 2022: Important Preparation Tips To Score Well

Read, Repeat, and Read: It is a widely known and most often heard piece of advice. Be it your fellow mates, your teachers or your seniors who are expert in these fields, everyone will tell you to read well and learn continuously. Well, what they say absolutely holds true, for reading regularly will give you a 3-way advantage. It will help to build your vocabulary, gain relevant knowledge, and, most importantly, increase your reading speed, which acts as a pure advantage in the exam

Practice And Revise: Be it Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) or Quantitative Ability (QA), you have to practice all the three sections of the CAT exam as many times as you can. Pick out the sample papers, modules and worksheets and work your way through them. Make sure no question remains untouched.

While solving these sample papers, practice time management strictly. This will prepare you to remain focused and answer questions in a timely manner during the exam day.

Be Thorough With Vocabulary: The exam may not test your vocabulary directly, but a strong command over words will be a great advantage. Every passage that you solve tests your vocabulary in one way or another.

Group Discussions And Personal Interviews: As much as it is very important to get through the examination, it is equally important to get through Group discussions and Personal Interviews as well. Don't skip those PI sessions. Browse through YouTube to watch mock interview sessions. Remember, this preparation is crucial in crossing the threshold of those IIMs gates.

Relax: Remember CAT is not the end of the world. Even if you don't manage to clear the exam, you need not be disheartened, because there are several peas in the pod. There are several other top business schools that can give you the grooming to match the standards of IIMs. Remember, in the end it is all about the individual development and our perspective of looking at the world. For, when life shuts one door, it opens another one for us.