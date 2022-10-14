How To Get Admission To IIMs Without Appearing For CAT?

How to get admission in IIMs without taking CAT is here

In addition to the Common Admission Test (CAT), the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) also admit students to other management programmes without CAT. IIMs including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta and IIM Indore offer several online, certificate and diploma programmes. The eligibility criteria for admission to these programmes at the IIMs include graduation from a recognised institution and some working experience. However, these requirements differ from programme to programme for students and working professionals.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts, Check Now | 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now Recommended: 60 Days Preparation Tips and Tricks. Click Here

CAT, the gateway to an MBA programme at IIMs, is a highly competitive exam and only a few students are able to crack it. Candidates can also take the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). The GMAT exam score is accepted by over 200 programs at around 140 business schools in India. Here are some of the top IIMs and the programmes they offer which do not require CAT for admission to its management programmes.

IIM Ahmedabad PGPX

IIM Bangalore EPGP

IIM Calcutta MBAEx

IIM Indore EPGP

IIM Kozhikode EPGP

IIM Lucknow IPMX

|| ALSO READ ||

Integrated Programme In Management (IPM)

IIMs including IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya also admit students to their IPMs through the Joint Integrated Programme In Management Test (JIPMAT). The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises JIPMAT. IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak also have integrated programmes that do not require CAT as a mandatory requirement.