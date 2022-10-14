  • Home
How To Get Admission To IIMs Without Appearing For CAT?

IIM Admission 2022: Here is a list of IIMs and the programmes they offer that do require CAT scores as mandatory.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 4:27 pm IST

How to get admission in IIMs without taking CAT is here
New Delhi:

In addition to the Common Admission Test (CAT), the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) also admit students to other management programmes without CAT. IIMs including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta and IIM Indore offer several online, certificate and diploma programmes. The eligibility criteria for admission to these programmes at the IIMs include graduation from a recognised institution and some working experience. However, these requirements differ from programme to programme for students and working professionals.

CAT, the gateway to an MBA programme at IIMs, is a highly competitive exam and only a few students are able to crack it. Candidates can also take the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). The GMAT exam score is accepted by over 200 programs at around 140 business schools in India. Here are some of the top IIMs and the programmes they offer which do not require CAT for admission to its management programmes.

  • IIM Ahmedabad PGPX
  • IIM Bangalore EPGP
  • IIM Calcutta MBAEx
  • IIM Indore EPGP
  • IIM Kozhikode EPGP
  • IIM Lucknow IPMX

IIMs including IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya also admit students to their IPMs through the Joint Integrated Programme In Management Test (JIPMAT). The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises JIPMAT. IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak also have integrated programmes that do not require CAT as a mandatory requirement.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test results
