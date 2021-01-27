Image credit: Shutterstock Correction Date For JEE Main 2021 Application Form: January 27 To 30

JEE Main 2021 correction facility will begin today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will activate the correction window for the February session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The correction facility will be available till January 30. During the JEE Main correction window, candidates will be able to edit error in the exam forms details including their name, address, educational qualifications and other related information.

According to the JEE Main bulletin, “Information provided by the candidates in their respective online application forms, like, name of candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc. will be treated as final. Any request for change in such particulars after the closure of correction period will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances.”

NTA will release JEE Main 2021 February admit cards by the second week of February, 2021.

How To Edit JEE Main Application Form 2021

Once the application form correction window is activated,

Go to the website jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in with your credentials.

After login, click on the application form 2021 correction link and proceed to make corrections.

Read the instructions and click on ‘Proceed’.

Use the pen tool against each field and make the corrections required.

After making all the necessary corrections, click on the submit icon.

Photo correction