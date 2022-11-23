Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2022: One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 27. The CAT 2022 paper will consist of 66 questions, the candidates will be awarded 3 marks for every right answer and one mark to be deducted for each wrong answer, no marks deducted for unanswered questions.

The CAT 2022 paper will comprise questions on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability. The B-schools entrance will be held for a duration of two hours (120 minutes).

The candidates who will appear for CAT 2022 on this Sunday are advised to avoid guesswork as it will increase the chances of losing precious marks. Here are the tips shared by experts on how to avoid negative marking in CAT 2022.

According to Anand Bhushan, CEO Educrack, "There is absolutely no need for any student to guess an option and hope that it turns out to be right. you get no marks for unanswered questions and in this case we believe that nothing is better than negative." READ MORE | Want To Know How Toppers Crack CAT? Preparation Hacks By 2021 Topper Soham Katkar

CAT 2022: Tips To Avoid Negative Marking

Rough Work- Pay attention to your rough calculations during the Quantitative Ability section, students tend to make silly mistakes when it comes to calculations and hence go on and mark the answer that might be closest to the answer they have come across while calculating

Stress Factor- While attempting certain questions, we recommend you not to stress yourself out on the questions that scratch your brains out. Start with the easy questions first and boost your confidence

Time Management- The CAT exam requires a lot of focus and proper time management from the aspirant. You should be able to cover up all questions within the allotted sectional time limit. You also need to spare time to check all the answers. Utilise time and make it your ally in the war against scoring your best in the CAT exam.

Anees Kutty, Founder, Anees Defence Career Institute, Pune advised candidates not to have an emotional approach towards questions. "Don't stick to a particular question for too long. Read it thrice. If you are unable to crack it, then move ahead," he said. ALSO READ | CAT Exam 2022 On November 27: Test Format; Marking Scheme Explained

Jitendra Mishra, Director, MATS Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship said candidates should avoid attempting the questions which are not known properly. "Some questions might appear solvable however, it might not be the case. Attempting such questions will consume time and guessing the answer can lead to unfavourable negative marking," Mr Mishra said. READ MORE | CAT 2022: Know What Is Exam Day Document Verification, Registration Process

He also stressed on three other factors to avoid negative marking-