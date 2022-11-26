How To Attempt CAT 2022 Questions? Important Tips By Experts

Image credit: shutterstock.com Important tips to attempt CAT 2022

CAT 2022: One of the toughest competitive exams, Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 27. Apart from the best preparation strategy, the candidates should know how to attempt the CAT questions and ways to solve the paper on time.

The CAT 2022 paper is expected to have a combination of tough and tricky questions and it tests not only the candidate's knowledge but aptitude, presence of mind and skills to handle the pressure. To make things easy for the aspirants, the experts have shared some tips on how to solve the CAT paper.

CAT 2022: Important Tips To Attempt Questions

Attempt Easy Questions First- Answering CAT questions should not be treated like completing a video game level where you would want to finish it before proceeding to the next level. It is perfectly fine to skip questions that a candidate is getting stumped on as this would help save time. They can always circle back to these unanswered questions later if they have time remaining.

Focus On TITA Questions- Type In the Answer (TITA) questions should be answered keeping time in mind. They can be the most alluring of questions to answer but the candidates need to be smart and gauge them based on the time taken while attempting.

Don't Waste Time- Do not spend too much time on one question; each question should take you 2-2.5 minutes on average. The candidates should start the examination with the questions they are most confident about.

Don't Rush- One of the most common and silly mistakes candidates make is that they rush through the questions. This can be a good practice if the candidate is absolutely sure of the answer. Many times, this leads to the candidate reading the question wrong and selecting the wrong answer, so it is advisable to stay within the time limit per answer. The most important thing to remember is to remain calm and convinced. Tell yourself that you are better and that you will do well.

Don't Get Distracted- It is easy to get distracted during the exam and focus on things happening around the examination hall. It’s vital to remember that time is of the utmost importance and each moment not spent on your own paper is essentially time lost.

The tips were provided by Ruchir Arora, CEO and Co-Founder, CollegeDekho and Neelakantha Bhanu, Math Educator.