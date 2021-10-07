How To Study At IIMs Without Taking CAT

Image credit: Shutterstock IIM admission without CAT: Check different courses (representational)

IIM admission without CAT: Studying in Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) is a dream of every BSchool aspirant. The gateway to an MBA programme at IIMs is the Common Admission Test (CAT). CAT is a highly competitive exam and only a few students are able to crack it. Also, qualifying in CAT does not guarantee admission to these institutions as it is only a component of the admission process. In later stages of admission, many IIMs require students to clear in Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI) rounds.

There are other ways to get admission at an Indian Institute of Management. They can get admission after Class 12 as well. Here are the details.

Online, Certificate And Diploma Courses At IIMs

IIMs offer several online, certificate and diploma courses for students and working professionals. They can visit official websites of the IIMs to find more details about these programmes.

They can also take the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). The GMAT exam is accepted by more than 200 programs at over 140 business schools in India. These include:

IIM Ahmedabad (PGPX) IIM Bangalore (EPGP) IIM Calcutta (PGPEx) IIM Indore (EPGP) IIM Kozhikode (EPGP) IIM Lucknow (IPMX) Indian School of Business Hyderabad/Mohali Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon XLRI Jamshedpur Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi

Integrated Programme In Management (IPM)

Students can also take admission to the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) after Class 12. In these programmes, students can study different subjects at the undergraduate level and choose a postgraduate programme (PGP) after completing three years.

IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya admit students to their IPMs through the Joint Integrated Programme In Management Test (JIPMAT) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Other IIMs that have integrated programmes include IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak.