‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’, Ask Students As They Request For CBSE Classes 10, 12 Datesheet

Referring to the official notification released on December 31, 2020, which stated “Date Sheet of both Class 10 and Class 12 will be issued soon”, one of the students asked, “How soon is the CBSE’s soon?” Mayank Kumar, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya NER, Bareilly, will be appearing in CBSE Class 10 board exams scheduled to be held in the month of May. Like many others, he also wishes that the board exam time table be released soon. Some students are also requesting the Education Minister to explain the reasons for the delay. “Release the CBSE date sheet 2021 or at least tell us why the delay”, said Pankaj Kumar, a student of Class 12 (PCM group) who is waiting anxiously for the examination schedule.

While the CBSE examination dates have been announced, the Classes 10, 12 time table and a detailed date sheet is yet to be released. Once released, the students will be able to download CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2021 date sheet from the board's official website - cbse.nic.in.The CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will commence from May 4, 2021, and will continue till June 10, 2021.

With Class 10 and Class 12 board exam of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) only three months away, students are asking the board officials to release the final exam date sheet as soon as possible.

PIB Refutes Fake Notice On CBSE Passing Marks

Earlier, a CBSE exam 2021 date sheet was doing rounds on social media which, after a few weeks, was termed as fake by PIB. There were claims related to the passing marks in the CBSE Board exams as well. As per the claim, Classes 10 and 12 students had to score only 23 per cent to qualify the exam instead of the usual 33 per cent. The PIB has debunked this claim and clarified that no such change has been made to the CBSE board exam rules.

CBSE, Board Exams, And Students’ Concerns

On one hand, students have been ‘anxiously’ requesting the board officials to release the final exam date sheet so as to plan out their preparations, but on the other, a group of CBSE students has submitted a petition to cancel the upcoming board exams 2021 which are to be held in May stating that the online classes were not really helpful as many students lacked internet resources.

Meanwhile, CBSE is restructuring the affiliation system for schools and making the process completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention, officials said.

The new system, which will come into effect from March 1, has been restructured as per various recommendations for systemic reforms laid down in the new National Education Policy (NEP). "The board is restructuring the affiliation system and process as per recommendations of education reforms in the NEP. Although the CBSE affiliation system has been online since 2006, the restructured system will be completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

What Are Students Saying?

One of the students tagged the Education Minister and said, "My humble request to CBSE board, please release the datesheet. I guess it's not that early to release it now. Please, we are quite indulged in preboards and practicals right now, but, inside the curiosity and our anxious minds are quite disturbing. Thank you."

My humble request to CBSE board, please release the datesheet. I guess it's not that early to release it now. Please, we are quite indulged in preboards and practicals right now, but, inside the curiosity and our anxious minds are quite disturbing. Thank you. @cbseindia29 — JZ_SOUMYA (@mysa_z) January 24, 2021

There are 3 months left for the CBSE board but the datesheet has not arrived. Education Minister, sir pls release the datasheet. #CBSE #exams2021 #studentswantdatesheet — George (@George72191504) January 25, 2021

A student from Tamil Nadu who is due to appear in CBSE board exams requested the Education Minister to release the date sheet as he said, "Sir I am a student of CBSE from Tamil Nadu. Please publish the date sheet our board examination sir. So that our fear would be controlled and we would study for our board exam by planning our works. Please, sir. Thank you sir"

Sir I am student of CBSE from Tamil nadu. Please publish the date sheet our board examination sir. So that our fear would be controlled and we would study for our board exam by planning our works. Please sir.

A student who is set to appear in NEET examination as well as CBSE Board exam said, "Respected Sir, Please release the date sheet of CBSE class 12th Board exams. Please announce the date of NEET 2021 and increase the number of attempts. As fast as possible".

● Please release the date sheet of CBSE class 12th Board exams.

● Please announce the date of NEET 2021 and increase the number of attempts.

