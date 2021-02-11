How To Register For Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Key Points

How To Register For Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021

Delhi government on Wednesday, February 10, released the nursery admissions 2021 schedule. According to the official schedule, the online registration process for nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 for the academic session 2021-22 will begin on February 18 for admission in around 1,700 schools in the national capital.

The last date for parents to submit application forms to schools is March 4. The first list of selected children will be published on March 20, and the second list on March 25. The admission process will conclude on March 31, 2021. Each school will upload its admission schedule on its official website.

Soon after the announcement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Congratulations to all parents and children. By defeating Corona, we now have to slowly bring back the charm of our schools. Our schools are waiting for their children.”

सभी अभिभावकों और बच्चों को बधाई।



कोरोना को हराकर हमें अब धीरे-धीरे अपने स्कूलों की रौनक वापस लानी है। हमारे स्कूल अपने बच्चों का इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/ja2SUUocHu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 10, 2021

How To Register For Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the school that you want to register for

Step 2: Click on nursery admissions 2021-22 tab on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will open

Step 4: Register your ward by filling in the required information

Step 5: Upload the required documents and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Age Limit

For admission in the nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, the upper age limit will be 4, 5, and 6 years, respectively. The lower age limit for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years, 2021, respectively.

The schedule released is for admissions in the general category (75 per cent) entry-level seats available in private unaided and recognized schools in Delhi. The schedule for the remaining 25 per cent seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) students and disadvantaged (DG) categories students will be announced soon.

All schools are required to reserve 22 per cent of their seats in entry-level classes for economically weaker section/disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category students and 3 per cent for children with special needs (CWSN). Admission to these is held through a centralised process of draw of lots by the DoE. A separate schedule for this will be released by the DoE later.