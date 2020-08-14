How To Prepare For NEET Without Coaching
In this article, we provide you with a crisp and clear study plan that will tell you how to prepare for NEET without coaching.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the single medical entrance examination for all medical courses in the country. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET sees around 16 lakh applicants every year. Admissions to MBBS, AYUSH, BDS, BVSc, and AH are on the basis of NEET scores. In the face of fierce competition and the minuscule number of seats, it is vital to crack the exam with top scores. While coaching is one tool commonly used by many students, there are toppers who have cracked NEET without any coaching. With appropriate guidance, a crisp study plan, some smart-work, and a lot of diligent work, scoring high marks is totally possible. In this article, we provide you with a crisp and clear study plan that will tell you how to prepare for NEET without coaching.
A wise plan starts with the syllabus and exam pattern
The first NEET preparation tip is to get conversant with the NEET syllabus. The next step is to demarcate it topic wise according to weightage from the past exams. Important NEET topics from Biology, Physics and Chemistry are given below
Important topics in Biology with the highest weightage :
Topics
Weightage
Human physiology
20 percent
Genetics and evolution
18 percent
Diversity of living organisms
14 percent
Cell - structure and function
9 percent
Reproduction
9 percent
Biology and human welfare
9 percent
The above topics cover 79 percent of NEET Biology’s question paper. Preparing these topics first will not only give you a headstart but will also cover the majority of your syllabus.
Important topics in Physics with the highest weightage:
Topics
Weightage
Optics
10 percent
Electronic devices
9 percent
Electrostatics
9 percent
Thermodynamics
9 percent
Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current
8 percent
Current electricity
8 percent
The most important topics in physics with the highest weightage are listed above. These six topics cover 53 per cent weightage from physics which is more than half of the syllabus.
Important topics in Chemistry with the highest weightage :
Topics
Weightage
Coordination compounds
9 percent
Thermodynamics
8 percent
Equilibrium
6 percent
P-block element
5 percent
Solutions
5 percent
Chemical bonding and molecular structure
5 percent
The above topics comprise 38 per cent of the total. Studying these topics will give you a headstart and boost your confidence.
A look at NEET exam pattern
Subject
Type of Question
Duration
Number of
Questions
Marks
Physics
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options and single correct answer/best option
Each correct answer fetches 04 (four) marks.
For each incorrect answer, 01(one) mark will be deducted from the total score.
Unanswered/Un-attempted questions will be given no marks
45
180
Chemistry
45
180
Biology (Botany &
Zoology)
90
360
Total
180
720
The best study material for NEET
After NCERT and class textbooks, its important to be equipped with books and study material which may give you an edge in your NEET preparation. A collated list of good books for physics, chemistry, and mathematics essential to aid your plan to prepare for NEET without coaching is provided below.
Biology
Physics
Chemistry
Your own NEET Timetable
Your method of studying for the exam will definitely be different from the others. Keeping your preferences of timings, study methodology in mind, you should make your own timetable. Preparing a time table and following it strictly is an important factor for NEET preparation without coaching. In order to prepare for NEET without coaching, it is important to create a practical timetable and thoroughly stick to it. In order to score well in NEET, it is important to create a timetable that covers all subjects equally, allows you to work on your weak points, and still leaves enough time for revision and mock tests. Creating a practical and robust timetable will bring a sense of discipline and seriousness in your routine and help you prepare for NEET without coaching.
How to study for NEET without coaching?
Biology matters for NEET and therefore it's advisable to start preparing for it right away. The reason is it has Botany and Zoology which is equivalent to having two subjects within one. Also, pick up another subject - Physics or Chemistry. This is to get you onboard and to ensure you prepare the maximum. Some pointers in this direction are:
- Start with NCERT books to build your base. Also start with topics having the maximum weightage. This way you are covered with those topics that have every chance of coming in the NEET exam.
- Make short notes while studying. Highlight important facts also if that helps.
- Once you are done with a topic, solve the exercises and questions given there to test yourself on the concepts. If you fumble, revise.
- Some important tips are - for Biology, diagrams help understand well so use them to help you retain the information. Physics and Chemistry - the formulae matter. So learn them.
- For each subject create a chapter-wise page where you list the formulae, diagrams, important points.
- Try to learn tough topics even if it seems difficult as giving up is not an option.
- Class 11 and 12 topics need to be given the same intensive studying and revision.
Practice makes a person perfect!
Practise, practise and practise till you get it right. The more number of questions you answer, the more the tests you write, the more the chances you will have of cracking NEET exam. Past year question papers and mock tests are tools to use. You will benefit by knowing the type of questions to expect in the actual exam. The other advantage is that you lose exam fear and put forth the right steps on the day of the exam.
Some pointers here:
- Since you are preparing for NEET without coaching, you are your own master and therefore you need to keep proper control on the flow of the preparation.
- Make a target score which for NEET should be anything above 650 to get a good college. Focus on that and work towards it.
- Use mock tests and practise test papers to get the feel of the actual exam keeping in mind the time limit. A test log would be appropriate to help you understand where you need to improve.
- Make revision a habit. Just because you are good at some topics doesn't mean, you leave them to the last minute. Ensure that they are refreshed and you become better at them.
General Tips for NEET Preparation
When you are embarking on preparation for NEET without coaching, you must realise that you need to use all the tools you have on hand. This includes prep materials available online and otherwise, teachers at school, seniors and friends.
- Be honest with yourself and follow your study plan and schedule diligently
- Take help from your school teachers, seniors and classmates when needed.
- Try to get the weak points and topics covered so that you can easily answer these questions in the exam.
- To de-stress and improve concentration, choose such activities that you enjoy and that help you relax.
- Distractions like the phone, social media etc are a big No during your NEET preparation without coaching.
- Adequate sleep is a necessity for you to have a good mental balance and healthy body.
- Focus on the larger picture of you becoming a doctor. That should be motivation enough.
- Lastly, a positive and balanced outlook will definitely work wonders in how to prepare for NEET without coaching endeavour.