How to study for NEET without coaching

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the single medical entrance examination for all medical courses in the country. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET sees around 16 lakh applicants every year. Admissions to MBBS, AYUSH, BDS, BVSc, and AH are on the basis of NEET scores. In the face of fierce competition and the minuscule number of seats, it is vital to crack the exam with top scores. While coaching is one tool commonly used by many students, there are toppers who have cracked NEET without any coaching. With appropriate guidance, a crisp study plan, some smart-work, and a lot of diligent work, scoring high marks is totally possible. In this article, we provide you with a crisp and clear study plan that will tell you how to prepare for NEET without coaching.

A wise plan starts with the syllabus and exam pattern

The first NEET preparation tip is to get conversant with the NEET syllabus. The next step is to demarcate it topic wise according to weightage from the past exams. Important NEET topics from Biology, Physics and Chemistry are given below





Important topics in Biology with the highest weightage :





Topics Weightage Human physiology 20 percent Genetics and evolution 18 percent Diversity of living organisms 14 percent Cell - structure and function 9 percent Reproduction 9 percent Biology and human welfare 9 percent





The above topics cover 79 percent of NEET Biology’s question paper. Preparing these topics first will not only give you a headstart but will also cover the majority of your syllabus.





Important topics in Physics with the highest weightage:





Topics Weightage Optics 10 percent Electronic devices 9 percent Electrostatics 9 percent Thermodynamics 9 percent Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current 8 percent Current electricity 8 percent





The most important topics in physics with the highest weightage are listed above. These six topics cover 53 per cent weightage from physics which is more than half of the syllabus.

Important topics in Chemistry with the highest weightage :





Topics Weightage Coordination compounds 9 percent Thermodynamics 8 percent Equilibrium 6 percent P-block element 5 percent Solutions 5 percent Chemical bonding and molecular structure 5 percent





The above topics comprise 38 per cent of the total. Studying these topics will give you a headstart and boost your confidence.

A look at NEET exam pattern





Subject Type of Question Duration Number of Questions Marks Physics Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options and single correct answer/best option Each correct answer fetches 04 (four) marks. For each incorrect answer, 01(one) mark will be deducted from the total score. Unanswered/Un-attempted questions will be given no marks 45 180 Chemistry 45 180 Biology (Botany & Zoology) 90 360 Total 180 720





The best study material for NEET

After NCERT and class textbooks, its important to be equipped with books and study material which may give you an edge in your NEET preparation. A collated list of good books for physics, chemistry, and mathematics essential to aid your plan to prepare for NEET without coaching is provided below.





Biology Physics Chemistry Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman Objective Biology by Dinesh Objective Botany by Ansari Pradeep Guide on Biology GR Bathla publications for Biology NCERT Physics Class XI and Class XII Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma Objective Physics By DC Pandey Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker Fundamental Physics by Pradeep Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee NCERT Chemistry Class XI and Class XII Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)





Your own NEET Timetable

Your method of studying for the exam will definitely be different from the others. Keeping your preferences of timings, study methodology in mind, you should make your own timetable. Preparing a time table and following it strictly is an important factor for NEET preparation without coaching. In order to prepare for NEET without coaching, it is important to create a practical timetable and thoroughly stick to it. In order to score well in NEET, it is important to create a timetable that covers all subjects equally, allows you to work on your weak points, and still leaves enough time for revision and mock tests. Creating a practical and robust timetable will bring a sense of discipline and seriousness in your routine and help you prepare for NEET without coaching.

How to study for NEET without coaching?

Biology matters for NEET and therefore it's advisable to start preparing for it right away. The reason is it has Botany and Zoology which is equivalent to having two subjects within one. Also, pick up another subject - Physics or Chemistry. This is to get you onboard and to ensure you prepare the maximum. Some pointers in this direction are:

Start with NCERT books to build your base. Also start with topics having the maximum weightage. This way you are covered with those topics that have every chance of coming in the NEET exam.

Make short notes while studying. Highlight important facts also if that helps.

Once you are done with a topic, solve the exercises and questions given there to test yourself on the concepts. If you fumble, revise.

Some important tips are - for Biology, diagrams help understand well so use them to help you retain the information. Physics and Chemistry - the formulae matter. So learn them.

For each subject create a chapter-wise page where you list the formulae, diagrams, important points.

Try to learn tough topics even if it seems difficult as giving up is not an option.

Class 11 and 12 topics need to be given the same intensive studying and revision.

Practice makes a person perfect!

Practise, practise and practise till you get it right. The more number of questions you answer, the more the tests you write, the more the chances you will have of cracking NEET exam. Past year question papers and mock tests are tools to use. You will benefit by knowing the type of questions to expect in the actual exam. The other advantage is that you lose exam fear and put forth the right steps on the day of the exam.

Some pointers here:

Since you are preparing for NEET without coaching, you are your own master and therefore you need to keep proper control on the flow of the preparation.

Make a target score which for NEET should be anything above 650 to get a good college. Focus on that and work towards it.

Use mock tests and practise test papers to get the feel of the actual exam keeping in mind the time limit. A test log would be appropriate to help you understand where you need to improve.

Make revision a habit. Just because you are good at some topics doesn't mean, you leave them to the last minute. Ensure that they are refreshed and you become better at them.

General Tips for NEET Preparation

When you are embarking on preparation for NEET without coaching, you must realise that you need to use all the tools you have on hand. This includes prep materials available online and otherwise, teachers at school, seniors and friends.