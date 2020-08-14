How To Prepare For JEE Without Coaching

This article will help create a plan for your JEE preparation and give an idea about how to prepare for JEE without coaching.

Education | Written By Gargi | Updated: Aug 14, 2020 3:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Date Likely To Be Announced Tomorrow, Know How To Download
Gear Up For JEE Main 2021 With These Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Expected Soon, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here
JEE Main Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Soon, Check Details
JEE Main 2020 Exam Day Guidelines, Check Here
Postpone JEE, NEET: Petition In Supreme Court Demands Rescheduling Of Entrance Exams
How To Prepare For JEE Without Coaching
How To Prepare For JEE Without Coaching
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, is a computer-based test (CBT) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. Candidates can appear for either one or both entrance examinations. The best of the two scores are considered for the ranking.

Field of engineering and technology is booming at a high rate therefore, attracting more students. Competition is fierce and everyone is aiming for the best. In such a competitive world, it gets essentially important to be prepared for what’s coming next. And the scarcity of resources such as not having coaching, should definitely not hinder your preparation. This article will help create a plan for your JEE preparation and give an idea about how to prepare for JEE without coaching.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Start your preparation with proper knowledge of syllabus and exam pattern

Knowing your syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly helps a lot. Not only does it help you prepare smartly but also achieve your target score. JEE Main tests your knowledge in three subjects, namely Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Let us analyse the important topics with an emphasis on JEE Main preparation.


Subject

Branch

Per cent wise Coverage of Topics in JEE Main (past years)

Physics

Mechanics

30%

Heat and Thermodynamics

7%

Electrostatics and Current Electricity

17%

Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction

13%

Optics and Waves

3%

Modern Physics

10%

Simple Harmonic Motion, Waves and Elasticity

7%

Semiconductor Devices, Electromagnetic Waves and Principles of Communication

13%

Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

30%

Inorganic Chemistry

30%

Physical Chemistry

40%

Mathematics

Coordinate Geometry

17%

Calculus

27%

Algebra

27%

Vector/3-D Geometry

10%

Trigonometry

6%

Sets and Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics

13%


The content table above represents the topics and their respective weightage. This will help you prioritise your preparation strategy and study accordingly. Studying topics with higher weightage first will help you cover more syllabus in less time.

JEE Main Exam Pattern


PAPER

SUBJECTS

TYPE OF QUESTIONS

Mode of Examination

BE/BTech.
Paper 1

Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

BArch
Paper 2

Mathematics – Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

Aptitude Test – Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Drawing Test – Part III

Questions to test drawing aptitude

“Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on a Drawing sheet

BPlanning

Paper 2

Mathematics – Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

Aptitude Test – Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Planning Based Questions - Part III

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)


It is clearly evident from the above table that all three subjects- physics, chemistry, and mathematics hold the same importance in terms of marks and questions. Hence, focusing on all three subjects is equally important.

Best study material for JEE Main

Important books for Physics


Book

Author

Concepts of Physics -Part I

HC Verma

Concepts of Physics -Part II

HC Verma

Practice Book Physics for JEE Main and Advanced

DC Pandey

Problems in General Physics

I.E. Irodov

Physics for JEE (Main and Advanced)-Vol 1 and 2

Resnick, Halliday, Walker


Important Books for Chemistry


Book

Author

Organic Chemistry

Robert T. Morrison and Robert N. Boyd

Concepts of Organic Chemistry

O.P Tandon

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations

R.C. Mukherjee

GRB Numerical Chemistry

P. Bahadur

Concise Inorganic Chemistry

J.D. Lee


Important Books for Mathematics


Book

Author

IIT Mathematics

M.L. Khanna

Degree level Differential Calculus

A Das Gupta

Mathematics for Class 11 and 12

R.D. Sharma

Objective Mathematics for JEE

R.D. Sharma

Problems in Calculus of One Variable

I.A. Maron

Higher Algebra

Hall and Knight


Not to forget, NCERT still remains the priority in terms of following a study material. More than 50 per cent of questions in JEE Main are asked from NCERT. To understand the concepts, NCERT is the best choice. Hence, study NCERTs completely and then go for several preparatory books to strengthen your understanding of the given topic.

Self study is the foundation of your preparation

Apart from what you study in school, it is important to make sure that you extract enough time for self-study. Have a study plan as per the subject.

Study each concept, make notes, and solve as many questions required to strengthen your grip over the subject.

In the case of chemistry, have a clear understanding of chemical equations, chemical compounds, phenomenon, and its properties. Learning about chemical compounds and their properties will help you relate different concepts in chemistry.

For mathematics, start studying general topics that are applied in other chapters. Some of the general topics include trigonometry, coordinate geometry, differentiation and integration.

Make chapter-wise formulae and important-point sheets that can work as a revision sheet during the exam. For physics, try to understand diagrams and read chapters carefully. Additionally, create a chapter-wise formula sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter.

Practise is important

Solve as many questions possible from every topic that you study. This will help you understand the type of questions asked from each topic and you will know how far you stand from your target score.

Maintain an error-log and keep resolving your doubts instantly. This will help you know your weak points.

Everyone has a strong subject and a weak subject. Try to solve more questions from your weak subjects. This will help you overcome your weak points and convert them into strong ones.

When solving questions, make a habit of timing your efforts. For instance, solve 25 questions in 50 minutes. This will help you improve your speed and manage time during the actual JEE Main exam.

Make revision your habit from day one

The study is only effective when you keep up with revision. Making short notes will help you revise efficiently. Moreover, it's not possible to study each and every topic from the prescribed syllabus during the last days. Hence, have some space for revision in your time table.

Solving questions is an important part of revision. Through revision, you will be able to identify the points you missed while learning.

Solving JEE Main previous year question papers is also a good practice as it allows you to know the type of questions asked in the exam. Take as many tests as possible. It is not necessary for the test to be full-length. You can take chapter-wise tests within a limited amount of time.

Time your practice tests so that you develop the exam day strategy well. Make revision a habit from the start of your JEE Main 2021 preparation

Revision is an ongoing process so make sure that it is included in your time table beforehand.

Some general preparation tips

In order to stay efficient and concentrated, it is important to know your distractions and strictly ignore them. Distractions are your biggest enemy and a barrier to your preparation.

Self evaluation is the key to overcome weakness. Making an error log will help you to figure out your strengths and weaknesses. If you know your weaknesses, you will be able to put extra efforts on them.

Keep yourself motivated. Preparing for an exam is a long-term process and requires you to be both dedicated and persistent.

Also, stay healthy in terms of physical as well as mental aspects.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main Exam Schedule IIT JEE Main JEE Main preparation tips
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bombay High Court Declines To Stay Maharashtra Health Sciences University Exams
Bombay High Court Declines To Stay Maharashtra Health Sciences University Exams
Check Status Of Institute Before Taking Admission To Online, ODL Programmes: UGC
Check Status Of Institute Before Taking Admission To Online, ODL Programmes: UGC
Queries On Equivalence Of Engineering Degree Nomenclatures Be Resolved At State Level: AICTE
Queries On Equivalence Of Engineering Degree Nomenclatures Be Resolved At State Level: AICTE
Learning During Lockdown: AICTE Instructs PGDM Institutions To Provide Library And Software Facilities
Learning During Lockdown: AICTE Instructs PGDM Institutions To Provide Library And Software Facilities
How To Prepare For NEET Without Coaching
How To Prepare For NEET Without Coaching
.......................... Advertisement ..........................