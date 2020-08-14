How To Prepare For JEE Without Coaching

The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, is a computer-based test (CBT) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. Candidates can appear for either one or both entrance examinations. The best of the two scores are considered for the ranking.

Field of engineering and technology is booming at a high rate therefore, attracting more students. Competition is fierce and everyone is aiming for the best. In such a competitive world, it gets essentially important to be prepared for what’s coming next. And the scarcity of resources such as not having coaching, should definitely not hinder your preparation. This article will help create a plan for your JEE preparation and give an idea about how to prepare for JEE without coaching.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Start your preparation with proper knowledge of syllabus and exam pattern

Knowing your syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly helps a lot. Not only does it help you prepare smartly but also achieve your target score. JEE Main tests your knowledge in three subjects, namely Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Let us analyse the important topics with an emphasis on JEE Main preparation.





Subject Branch Per cent wise Coverage of Topics in JEE Main (past years) Physics Mechanics 30% Heat and Thermodynamics 7% Electrostatics and Current Electricity 17% Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction 13% Optics and Waves 3% Modern Physics 10% Simple Harmonic Motion, Waves and Elasticity 7% Semiconductor Devices, Electromagnetic Waves and Principles of Communication 13% Chemistry Organic Chemistry 30% Inorganic Chemistry 30% Physical Chemistry 40% Mathematics Coordinate Geometry 17% Calculus 27% Algebra 27% Vector/3-D Geometry 10% Trigonometry 6% Sets and Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics 13%





The content table above represents the topics and their respective weightage. This will help you prioritise your preparation strategy and study accordingly. Studying topics with higher weightage first will help you cover more syllabus in less time.

JEE Main Exam Pattern





PAPER SUBJECTS TYPE OF QUESTIONS Mode of Examination BE/BTech.

Paper 1 Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only BArch

Paper 2 Mathematics – Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test – Part III Questions to test drawing aptitude “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on a Drawing sheet BPlanning Paper 2 Mathematics – Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Planning Based Questions - Part III Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)





It is clearly evident from the above table that all three subjects- physics, chemistry, and mathematics hold the same importance in terms of marks and questions. Hence, focusing on all three subjects is equally important.

Best study material for JEE Main

Important books for Physics





Book Author Concepts of Physics -Part I HC Verma Concepts of Physics -Part II HC Verma Practice Book Physics for JEE Main and Advanced DC Pandey Problems in General Physics I.E. Irodov Physics for JEE (Main and Advanced)-Vol 1 and 2 Resnick, Halliday, Walker





Important Books for Chemistry





Book Author Organic Chemistry Robert T. Morrison and Robert N. Boyd Concepts of Organic Chemistry O.P Tandon Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations R.C. Mukherjee GRB Numerical Chemistry P. Bahadur Concise Inorganic Chemistry J.D. Lee





Important Books for Mathematics





Book Author IIT Mathematics M.L. Khanna Degree level Differential Calculus A Das Gupta Mathematics for Class 11 and 12 R.D. Sharma Objective Mathematics for JEE R.D. Sharma Problems in Calculus of One Variable I.A. Maron Higher Algebra Hall and Knight





Not to forget, NCERT still remains the priority in terms of following a study material. More than 50 per cent of questions in JEE Main are asked from NCERT. To understand the concepts, NCERT is the best choice. Hence, study NCERTs completely and then go for several preparatory books to strengthen your understanding of the given topic.

Self study is the foundation of your preparation

Apart from what you study in school, it is important to make sure that you extract enough time for self-study. Have a study plan as per the subject.

Study each concept, make notes, and solve as many questions required to strengthen your grip over the subject.

In the case of chemistry, have a clear understanding of chemical equations, chemical compounds, phenomenon, and its properties. Learning about chemical compounds and their properties will help you relate different concepts in chemistry.

For mathematics, start studying general topics that are applied in other chapters. Some of the general topics include trigonometry, coordinate geometry, differentiation and integration.

Make chapter-wise formulae and important-point sheets that can work as a revision sheet during the exam. For physics, try to understand diagrams and read chapters carefully. Additionally, create a chapter-wise formula sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter.

Practise is important

Solve as many questions possible from every topic that you study. This will help you understand the type of questions asked from each topic and you will know how far you stand from your target score.

Maintain an error-log and keep resolving your doubts instantly. This will help you know your weak points.

Everyone has a strong subject and a weak subject. Try to solve more questions from your weak subjects. This will help you overcome your weak points and convert them into strong ones.

When solving questions, make a habit of timing your efforts. For instance, solve 25 questions in 50 minutes. This will help you improve your speed and manage time during the actual JEE Main exam.

Make revision your habit from day one

The study is only effective when you keep up with revision. Making short notes will help you revise efficiently. Moreover, it's not possible to study each and every topic from the prescribed syllabus during the last days. Hence, have some space for revision in your time table.

Solving questions is an important part of revision. Through revision, you will be able to identify the points you missed while learning.

Solving JEE Main previous year question papers is also a good practice as it allows you to know the type of questions asked in the exam. Take as many tests as possible. It is not necessary for the test to be full-length. You can take chapter-wise tests within a limited amount of time.

Time your practice tests so that you develop the exam day strategy well. Make revision a habit from the start of your JEE Main 2021 preparation

Revision is an ongoing process so make sure that it is included in your time table beforehand.

Some general preparation tips

In order to stay efficient and concentrated, it is important to know your distractions and strictly ignore them. Distractions are your biggest enemy and a barrier to your preparation.

Self evaluation is the key to overcome weakness. Making an error log will help you to figure out your strengths and weaknesses. If you know your weaknesses, you will be able to put extra efforts on them.

Keep yourself motivated. Preparing for an exam is a long-term process and requires you to be both dedicated and persistent.

Also, stay healthy in terms of physical as well as mental aspects.