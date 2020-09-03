Image credit: Shutterstock How To Prepare For CSEET 2020 November Session

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is going to conduct the November session of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, or CSEET 2020, on November 21. The entrance exam is conducted twice every year. The first-ever CSEET was held on August 29, in remote proctored mode.

To ace the November session of CSEET, candidates can check the tips mentioned here, and follow a customized study plan.

Have a Clear Study Plan

The best way to prepare for any entrance exam is to follow a clear study plan. CSEET exam will comprise four papers and candidates can, accordingly, make a customized study plan. Candidates can also allocate specific time for each paper in their daily or weekly schedule. For example, Monday- Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning; Tuesday- Business Communication; Wednesday - Economic and Business Environment and Thursday- Current Affairs and Viva Voice.

Test Your Preparations with Mock Tests

CSEET mock tests are a great way of putting your preparations to test. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can take help of the CSEET mock tests to get a better understanding of the actual exam. This way students can also familiarize themselves with the CSEET exam pattern. The mock tests for the entrance exam are available on the official website, icsi.edu.

Take help of CSEET Bulleting and Other Study Material

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has made the reference reading material for CSEET available on its official website. Along with the study material ICSI also releases monthly CSEET bulletin. The monthly bulletin contains information about the latest developments and concepts on various papers and other information related to the CSEET exam.

Understand the CSEET Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Candidates before starting their preparations for the exam must thoroughly go through the CSEET syllabus. Going through the CSEET syllabus will help candidates to know what all topics and subtopics to be covered in the exam. ICSI has released the CSEET syllabus for all the four papers -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs. Along with the syllabus candidates must also understand the CSEET exam pattern to get thoroughly acquainted with the intrigue details regarding the exam such as total duration, number of questions, nature of questions etc.

Join CSEET Online Classes

For further assistance in preparation, candidates can also join CSEET preparation classes by various chapters and regional offices of ICSI. The institute charges a fee for the online classes and students can register for the classes through the website itself. The online classes are given by renowned faculty members for all 4 papers.