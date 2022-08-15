How Is 75th Independence Day Celebrated Across Schools And Colleges In India

Image credit: twitter.com/saplabsindia Schools are celebrating 75th Independence Day today

75th Independence Day: India is celebrating 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022 with programmes organised at various educational institutions- schools, colleges. Flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, sports events were a part of the Independence Day celebrations at governmental and non-governmental institutions throughout the country.

The educational institutions also lit up with the colour of the national flag as part of the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) has lit with beautiful tricolour to mark the 75 years of Independence. Sharing IIT Kanpur's beautiful tricolour decor, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "IIT Kanpur is a place where the best of our engineers are engineered. It has always been a front runner when it comes to nation-building. Great to see their enthusiasm and energy for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign."

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) celebrated Independence Day 2022 with hoisting of national flag by Professor Amit Prashant, Officiating Director, IITGN and followed by cultural events. Addressing the institute community, IITGN director said, "We have collectively built this institution with a long-term vision and achieved many milestones. Now we have to move towards the next level of aspirations and growth. As an educational institution, we have a larger role to play in meeting the growing expectations and needs of the country. To participate meaningfully in this process, we have to imagine our own destiny, we have to imagine our own path to reach there; and for that, we need to be much more strategic in our roles and also be accepting if there are any hurdles on the way."

APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University shared the moments of independence day celebrations in their official Twitter handle. AKTU tweeted, "Flag hoisting was done in the university today on the auspicious occasion of 76th Independence Day. Vice Chancellor Prof. PK Mishra, in his special address, reminded the sacrifices and sacrifices of the great freedom fighters of the country and said that we have to fulfill the responsibility we have towards the country with full devotion."

Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with glimpses of Independence Day celebrations by educational institutions across the country.

Celebrating the 75th Independence Day in the presence of our SVP & MD, @gangadharansind, COO @anzieee and other leaders, by hoisting a flag at our campus followed by celebrations at the Government Higher Primary School, Basavanagar with enthusiastic little champs. pic.twitter.com/Llphad9itb — SAP LABS INDIA (@saplabsindia) August 15, 2022

Not only the schools, colleges in India marked Independence day, but the educational institutions under Indian embassies, others all over the world celebrated the day through various programmes.