After clearing Class 12 board exams, students often get confused about what career to choose. In order to accomplish that students need to explore all the career options first and then find out those which are suitable for them. Taking the right career decision is imperative for a student's future. In many cases, it has been seen that, after taking admission in a subject students realise that their career aspirations cannot be met by the course they are studying in. This explains, to some extent, why there's a high dropout rate in undergraduate level.

Here are few tips on how to explore various career options which are shared by Amol Shimpi, MRICS, Associate Dean and Director, School of Real Estate RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University Mumbai.

According to him, the foremost steps to follow before going on a career exploration, is to assess and analysis one's aptitude. Students should keep in mind their general interests, past performance and career aspirations first, he says.

Mr Shimpi advises students to research about the institute first. Find out information about international accreditations, affiliations and acceptance of the program with or by any professional bodies and check if there is any possibility of acquiring memberships of the professional bodies on account of completion of the program.

He also says students should verify the placement support, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities undertaken at the program, mentoring and career counselling system being made available at the institution offering the chosen program.

The education system is already facing lots of challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns. This will impact the career choices directly. Therefore, students should select their career wisely.

