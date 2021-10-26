  • Home
CBSE Term 1 board exam admit card will be released on the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in. The board is conducting the upcoming board exam in two terms and the term 1 exams will begin in November.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 26, 2021 11:57 am IST | Source: Careers360

How To Download CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Admit Card
CBSE term 1 admit card soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Term 1 board exam admit card will be released on the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in. The board is conducting the upcoming board exam in two terms and the term 1 exams will begin in November. With less than a month to go, the board will release the admit cards on the official website.

The admit card will contain exam centre details and instructions for candidates among other details.

After the admit card is released, follow these steps-

How To Download CBSE Term 1 Admit Card

  • Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in
  • Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit card
  • Login with the required details
  • Download and take printout of the admit card

CBSE term 1 question papers will be of objective-type questions. The duration of major papers will be 90 minutes and duration of minor papers will be as mentioned on date sheets.

Students will get 20 minutes to read the question papers instead of 15 minutes. In view of the winter season, the papers will start at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am.

Other relevant information board exams will be mentioned on the admit cards and will be communicated through the official website, the board said.

CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April. The final result will be announced at the end of term 2 exams. The board will not announce results as pass, compartment or essential repeat at the end of term 1 exams.

The board recently said candidates will be allowed to change the centre cities for term 1 exams. For this, students can apply through their schools.

