How Did Common Admission Test Paper Pattern Change In Last 10 Years?

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 27. The B-school admission test is scheduled to be held in three shifts; morning session from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, afternoon session- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, evening session- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. CAT 2022 exam will be conducted for 120 minutes, and consist of sections of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA).

In the last 10 years from 2010 to 2021, the CAT exam and paper pattern was changed five times in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2020 and last in 2021. Apart from minor changes, CAT paper pattern was remain the same till 2020. In 2020, CAT had a total of 76 questions, which was reduced from 100 questions in 2019. Though the structure of the CAT remained the same, the questions in every section- QA, DILR, VARC were reduced. The duration of CAT was also reduced from 180 minutes in 2019 to 120 minutes in 2020. In 2021, the questions in CAT were further reduced to 66. ALSO READ | CAT 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Exam Syllabus, Format

As per CAT conducting body, the changes were introduced in two consecutive years of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. “Since we are seeing the same pandemic issue this year, the CAT 2021 exam format and pattern will remain the same. However, considering that there could have been time pressure to complete the CAT exam last year on account of changes made, for CAT 2021 the CAT Committee is making an attempt in reducing the number of questions across all the three sections - QA, DILR and VARC,” CAT statement read. READ MORE | CAT 2022: List Of B-Schools Accepting CAT Scores Other Than IIMs

CAT 2022: Paper Pattern In Last 10 Years

2010

Number of questions- 60

Duration- 150 minutes

Sections- QA, DILR, VARC

2011

Number of questions- 60

Duration- 140 minutes

Sections- QA and DI, LR and VARC

2012

Number of questions- 60

Duration- 140 minutes

Sections- QA and DI, LR and VARC

2013

Number of questions- 60

Duration- 140 minutes

Sections- QA and DI, LR and VARC

2014

Number of questions- 100

Duration- 170 minutes

Sections- QA and DI, LR and VARC

2015

Number of questions- 100

Duration- 180 minutes

Sections- QA, DILR, VARC

2016

Number of questions- 100

Duration- 180 minutes

Sections- QA, DILR, VARC

2017

Number of questions- 100

Duration- 180 minutes

Sections- QA, DILR, VARC

2018

Number of questions- 100

Duration- 180 minutes

Sections- QA, DILR, VARC

2019

Number of questions- 100

Duration- 180 minutes

Sections- QA, DILR, VARC

2020

Number of questions- 76

Duration- 120 minutes

Sections- QA, DILR, VARC

2021

Number of questions- 66

Duration- 120 minutes

Sections- QA, DILR, VARC.

Though, there were changes in CAT exam and paper pattern, but the marking scheme of CAT remain unchanged. The candidates were allotted three marks for every correct answer and one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. The CAT 2022 scores will be used for admissions in Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), other B-schools.