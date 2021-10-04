How To Complete Delhi University Online Admission Process: 5 Points

DU online admission process begins today

DU UG admission 2021: The University of Delhi is starting its undergraduate admission process against the first cut-off list today, October 4 and the last date to apply is October 6. The admission process is completely online. Students will have to login to the admission dashboard to choose subject and college combination, upload documents and pay the admission fee to complete the process.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

This year, DU has planned to release five cut-off lists and three special cut-offs, depending on the availability of seats.

Here are five things students must remember about DU’s online admission process: