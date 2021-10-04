  • Home
  • Education
  • How To Complete Delhi University Online Admission Process: 5 Points

How To Complete Delhi University Online Admission Process: 5 Points

DU admission 2021: Students will have to login to the admission dashboard to choose subject and college combination, upload documents and pay the admission fee to complete the process.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 4, 2021 10:14 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU Admission Process Against First List Begins Today
DU Admissions To Start Online From Monday
DU Admission 2021 Begins Tomorrow, University Releases Guidelines
DU UG Admission 2021 Against First Cut-Off List Begins Tomorrow
DU Cut-Off 2021: NSUI Urges VC To Consider Problems Faced By Students Due To Pandemic
Educationists Question Boards Evaluation System Day After 8 DU Colleges Declare 100% Cut-Offs
How To Complete Delhi University Online Admission Process: 5 Points
DU online admission process begins today

DU UG admission 2021: The University of Delhi is starting its undergraduate admission process against the first cut-off list today, October 4 and the last date to apply is October 6. The admission process is completely online. Students will have to login to the admission dashboard to choose subject and college combination, upload documents and pay the admission fee to complete the process.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

This year, DU has planned to release five cut-off lists and three special cut-offs, depending on the availability of seats.

Here are five things students must remember about DU’s online admission process:

  1. Login to the dashboard, choose college and course and upload the documents. Colleges will verify the documents and once the application is approved by the principal, pay the admission fee. If a candidate has not submitted the necessary documents, he or she will be contacted on their registered email ID or phone.

  2. Colleges will physically verify the documents at different stages of admission. If at any stage a candidate is found to have submitted false, fabricated, or incorrect documents, the admission will be immediately cancelled.

  3. For a particular cut-off admission round, a candidate can choose only one programme and one college. They are not allowed to change their choices at any stage of the admission round.

  4. If a candidate’s application was approved but did not pay the fee and wants to seek admission in a subsequent round, he/she will have to cancel the application and re-apply in a different round. They have to pay Rs 1,000 as a cancellation fee. If the candidate paid the application fee but wants to take admission in a different round, s/he can cancel the application. The fee will be refunded in the wallet, after a deduction of the cancellation fee.

  5. After the admission in a subsequent cut-off round is approved, the admission fee will be adjusted automatically, through the wallet, and the Candidate will have to pay only the balance fee

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission Education News DU cut-off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Today, Attendance Not Mandatory
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Today, Attendance Not Mandatory
DU Admission Process Against First List Begins Today
DU Admission Process Against First List Begins Today
JEE Advanced 2021 Live: Paper 2 Detailed Paper Analysis, Overall Paper Was
JEE Advanced 2021 Live: Paper 2 Detailed Paper Analysis, Overall Paper Was "Moderately Tough"
DU Admissions To Start Online From Monday
DU Admissions To Start Online From Monday
JEE Advanced 2021 Paper 2 Analysis: Questions Were Lengthier Than Paper 1
JEE Advanced 2021 Paper 2 Analysis: Questions Were Lengthier Than Paper 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................