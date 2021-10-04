How To Complete Delhi University Online Admission Process: 5 Points
DU admission 2021: Students will have to login to the admission dashboard to choose subject and college combination, upload documents and pay the admission fee to complete the process.
DU UG admission 2021: The University of Delhi is starting its undergraduate admission process against the first cut-off list today, October 4 and the last date to apply is October 6. The admission process is completely online. Students will have to login to the admission dashboard to choose subject and college combination, upload documents and pay the admission fee to complete the process.
This year, DU has planned to release five cut-off lists and three special cut-offs, depending on the availability of seats.
Here are five things students must remember about DU’s online admission process:
Login to the dashboard, choose college and course and upload the documents. Colleges will verify the documents and once the application is approved by the principal, pay the admission fee. If a candidate has not submitted the necessary documents, he or she will be contacted on their registered email ID or phone.
Colleges will physically verify the documents at different stages of admission. If at any stage a candidate is found to have submitted false, fabricated, or incorrect documents, the admission will be immediately cancelled.
For a particular cut-off admission round, a candidate can choose only one programme and one college. They are not allowed to change their choices at any stage of the admission round.
If a candidate’s application was approved but did not pay the fee and wants to seek admission in a subsequent round, he/she will have to cancel the application and re-apply in a different round. They have to pay Rs 1,000 as a cancellation fee. If the candidate paid the application fee but wants to take admission in a different round, s/he can cancel the application. The fee will be refunded in the wallet, after a deduction of the cancellation fee.
After the admission in a subsequent cut-off round is approved, the admission fee will be adjusted automatically, through the wallet, and the Candidate will have to pay only the balance fee