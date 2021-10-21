How To Check NEET Result 2021

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 21, 2021 8:25 am IST | Source: Careers360

NEET 2021 result will be declared at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 result for undergraduate programmes anytime soon. Result of over 16 lakh students will be released on neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG 2021 result, NTA will also release the NEET UG final answer keys and students can match their answers with the answer key as the final score card is prepared on the basis of it.

Candidates need to secure the minimum NEET 2021 cut-off percentile and score to pass the entrance exam. The cut-off will be announced along with the NEET result. The result cut-off for the general category is 50th percentile while for historically marginalised candidates, it is 40th percentile.

NEET Result 2021: How To Check

  • Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on ‘NEET UG 2021 result’ link on the homepage

  • A new login page will open

  • Key in roll number, date of birth and password

  • NEET result 2021 will appear on the screen

  • Check the result and details

  • Save and download the result

  • Take printouts for future reference

NEET result 2021: Details To Check On Result

Students are required to check their NEET UG result and ensure all credentials are right;y filled, to avoid any hassle during NEET counselling.

Students must check their personal details including their name, parents’ name, date of birth, category, gender, among others. Details like NEET application number, roll number, subject-wise marks, percentile, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status and other relevant details as mentioned on the score card.

In case of any error in the result, candidates can contact the NTA through designated email ID- nta@neet.ac.in.

