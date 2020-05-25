Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHM JEE) On June 22

National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) will be held on June 22.

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) will be held on June 22. The exam will be held in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Admit cards will be released 15 days before the exam. Through this exam candidates will be selected for admission to B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA).

“The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020 which was to be conducted on April 15, had to be postponed due to the extraordinary circumstances arising from COVID-19 pandemic,” the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) has said. It has now decided that the exam will be held on June 22.

The NTA had also rescheduled other entrance exams, like NEET and JEE Main, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NEET will now be held on July 26 and JEE Main will be held from July 18 to July 23.

The exam would comprise 200 questions from numerical ability and analytical aptitude, reasoning and logical deduction, general knowledge & current affairs, English language and aptitude for service sector. The medium of question paper will be English and Hindi only.

National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Tourism, offers B.Sc. courses in 21 Central Institutes of Hotel Management, 21 State Governments run Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM), 01 Public Sector Undertaking-IHM and 20 Private Institutes of Hotel Management.