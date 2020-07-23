  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Board Announces Open School Result For Class 12

Haryana Board Announces Open School Result For Class 12

HOS 12th Result 2020: Haryana Open School result for class 12 has been released. The result is available on the board's official website, 'bseh.org.in'.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 6:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Minister Announces Rs. 21,000 Reward For 12th Board Topper
BSEH Open School 12th Results Declared; Direct Link Here
'School Chale Ghar Ki Aur': Government Teachers In Rajasthan Village Bring Education Home To Students
Jharkhand Government To Award Meritorious Students Of Annual, Secondary, Intermediate Exams
Maharashtra Allows Oral Exam For Failed Students of Classes 9 And 11
CBSE Releases Guidelines For Educating Children With Special Needs During COVID-19
Haryana Board Announces Open School Result For Class 12
HOS 12th Result: Haryana Board has released open school result for class 12 students
New Delhi:

Haryana Open School result for class 12 has been released. The result is available on the board's official website, 'bseh.org.in'. Students would need their examination roll number to check their result. Students who do not have their roll number will still be able to check their result after providing their name, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth.

HOS 10th result has already been announced. The result for Haryana Open School Secondary or class 10 students was announced on July 17.

HOS 12th Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official website: bseh.org.in

Step two: Click on the HOS Result link on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Haryana Board Open School 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Haryana Board had released 12th result for regular students on July 21. In class 12 exam for regular students, total 80.34 per cent students passed. The pas percentage for girls, 86.30 per cent, was higher than pass percentage for boys which was 75.06 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
Board of School Education Haryana Haryana Board class 12 BSEH Class 12 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Minister Asks Health University To Defer Examinations
Maharashtra Minister Asks Health University To Defer Examinations
Haryana Minister Announces Rs. 21,000 Reward For 12th Board Topper
Haryana Minister Announces Rs. 21,000 Reward For 12th Board Topper
BSEH Open School 12th Results Declared; Direct Link Here
BSEH Open School 12th Results Declared; Direct Link Here
Jamia Millia Team Wins Robotics Competition Hosted By IIT Bombay
Jamia Millia Team Wins Robotics Competition Hosted By IIT Bombay
RBSE 10th Result Expected Soon
RBSE 10th Result Expected Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................