HOS 12th Result: Haryana Board has released open school result for class 12 students

Haryana Open School result for class 12 has been released. The result is available on the board's official website, 'bseh.org.in'. Students would need their examination roll number to check their result. Students who do not have their roll number will still be able to check their result after providing their name, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth.

HOS 10th result has already been announced. The result for Haryana Open School Secondary or class 10 students was announced on July 17.

HOS 12th Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official website: bseh.org.in

Step two: Click on the HOS Result link on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Haryana Board Open School 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Haryana Board had released 12th result for regular students on July 21. In class 12 exam for regular students, total 80.34 per cent students passed. The pas percentage for girls, 86.30 per cent, was higher than pass percentage for boys which was 75.06 per cent.