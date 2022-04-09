  • Home
  • Education
  • Homeopathy Could Become First Choice For Students Seeking Medical Education: AYUSH Minister

Homeopathy Could Become First Choice For Students Seeking Medical Education: AYUSH Minister

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a two-day scientific convention on ‘Homoeopathy: People’s Choice for Wellness’ on the World Homoeopathy Day (WHD).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 9, 2022 11:22 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Pondicherry University Receives ‘District Green Champion’ Award For Implementing Swachhta Action Plan
Live Webinar On 'Studying And Living In UK' Tomorrow; Registration Link, Other Details Here
AMU Admission 2022: CUET Scores To Be Used To Admit Students To Undergraduate Courses
Alumni Must Help Their University Juniors: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
College Of Art To Stay With Delhi University, Can Begin Admission Process: Vice-Chancellor
University Of Lucknow Admission 2022-23: Registration For UG Programmes Begins; Apply By May 31
Homeopathy Could Become First Choice For Students Seeking Medical Education: AYUSH Minister
AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a two-day scientific convention on
New Delhi:

Public acceptance of homeopathy is high and it could become the first choice for students seeking medical education, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday. Mr Sonowal inaugurated a two-day scientific convention on ‘Homoeopathy: People’s Choice for Wellness’ here on the World Homoeopathy Day (WHD). World Homoeopathy Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of homoeopathy, Dr Christian Fredrich Samuel Hahnemann.

The convention is being organised by three apex bodies under the Ministry of AYUSH -- Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, National Commission for Homoeopathy, and National Institute of Homoeopathy. Minister of State for AYUSH Mahendrabhai Munjpara was also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Sonowal emphasised that a transformative shift is underway in the education, practice and drug development sectors of AYUSH. He said the National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine and the National Commission for Homoeopathy have aligned AYUSH education according to the new education policy, and are attracting new talents to the extent that not only AYUSH is the first choice of treatment, but could also become the first choice for students seeking medical education.

The minister said homeopathy medicines are easily administered and acceptable to a large number of people. He further said public acceptance of homeopathy is high, and people seek treatment from family physicians for generations, an official statement said.

Mr Munjpara highlighted that homoeopathy is very effective in treating various diseases and improve individual health by safer means, at a lesser cost.

The delegates of the convention included homoeopathic researchers, scientists from interdisciplinary streams, practitioners, students, industrialists along with representatives of various homoeopathic associations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
AYUSH Minister World Homeopathy Day

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Pondicherry University Receives ‘District Green Champion’ Award For Implementing Swachhta Action Plan
Pondicherry University Receives ‘District Green Champion’ Award For Implementing Swachhta Action Plan
Live Webinar On 'Studying And Living In UK' Tomorrow; Registration Link, Other Details Here
Live Webinar On 'Studying And Living In UK' Tomorrow; Registration Link, Other Details Here
AMU Admission 2022: CUET Scores To Be Used To Admit Students To Undergraduate Courses
AMU Admission 2022: CUET Scores To Be Used To Admit Students To Undergraduate Courses
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Date Extended
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Date Extended
Alumni Must Help Their University Juniors: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Alumni Must Help Their University Juniors: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................