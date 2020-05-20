Home Ministry Releases Rules For Conducting Class 10, 12 Board Exams

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the boards not to allot any exam centre in the containment zone.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday granted exemption to boards from COVID-19 lockdown rules for conducting the remaining class 10 and class 12 exams.

“Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety,” Mr Shah has tweeted.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 20, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the boards not to allot any exam centre in the containment zone. It has made wearing of face mask compulsory for teachers, students and the staff members.

It has asked to make provisions of thermal screening and keep sanitizer at the centres and make sure social distancing rules are followed at exam centres.

It has allowed states and union territories to arrange special buses for transportation of students to the exam centre.

Last week, the Ministry had permitted to open 3,000 schools to work as CBSE board paper evaluation centres.

Schools have been closed since March 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Board exams for class 10, 12 were suspended immediately after that.

Now boards have decided to resume the exams. CBSE will conduct the exam for remaining papers from July 1 to July 15.



