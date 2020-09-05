  • Home
  • Education
  • Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Greetings On Teachers' Day

Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Greetings On Teachers' Day

Teachers' Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind will also felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony as India celebrates Teachers’ Day today.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 11:38 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh CBSE School Managers Association Urge Parents To Pay Education Fee
COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Redesigns Syllabus For Classes 1 To 8
Delhi Private Schools Asked To Charge Only Tuition Fee During Lockdown
Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued: Schools To Remain Closed Till September 30
Tripura Neighbourhood Classes Suspended, Other Modes Of Online Learning Continue
Education Minister Directs Samagra Shiksha To Promote Vocationalisation At Review Meeting
Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Greetings On Teachers' Day
Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Greetings On Teachers' Day
New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted all teachers, saying they have been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls. "Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti," the minister tweeted.

"On Teachers Day, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls," Mr Shah said. Teachers' Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the country's second President S Radhakrishnan.

Click here for more Education News
Teachers Day Amit Shah
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha Class 12 Arts Result Live Updates: CHSE To Announce Results Soon At Chseodisha.nic.in
Live | Odisha Class 12 Arts Result Live Updates: CHSE To Announce Results Soon At Chseodisha.nic.in
Teachers' Day 2020: Let's Thank Teachers Who Prevented Academic Disruption Amid Pandemic, Says Venkaiah Naidu
Teachers' Day 2020: Let's Thank Teachers Who Prevented Academic Disruption Amid Pandemic, Says Venkaiah Naidu
Odisha Plus 2 Results 2020: CHSE Arts Class 12 Results Today; Know How To Check
Odisha Plus 2 Results 2020: CHSE Arts Class 12 Results Today; Know How To Check
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
"Grateful To Hardworking Teachers": PM Narendra Modi Offers Tributes To Teachers On Teachers' Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................