Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Greetings On Teachers' Day
Teachers' Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind will also felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony as India celebrates Teachers’ Day today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted all teachers, saying they have been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls. "Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti," the minister tweeted.
Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2020
On #TeachersDay, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls. pic.twitter.com/yPIEkT96dQ
"On Teachers Day, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls," Mr Shah said. Teachers' Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the country's second President S Radhakrishnan.