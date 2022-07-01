  • Home
  • Education
  • Holiday Declared For Educational Institutions In Coastal Areas Today Due To Rains

Holiday Declared For Educational Institutions In Coastal Areas Today Due To Rains

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao said the holiday has been declared in view of the prediction of meteorological department that the region will witness heavy rains on Friday also.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 11:23 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Two Schools In Odisha’s Talcher
Haryana Government Revises School Timings From July 1
Gujarat: Over 5 Lakh Children Admitted To Class 1 During School Enrolment Drive
West Bengal Schools To Have Evaluation Session To Assess Students Academic Progress In Last 2 Years
Andhra Pradesh Government Drops Laptops For Tabs To Students To Cut Costs
PGI-D Report 2019-20: Education Ministry Releases Performance Grading Index For Districts For School System
Holiday Declared For Educational Institutions In Coastal Areas Today Due To Rains
Schools in coastal areas to remain closed today
Mangaluru:

As heavy rains continued to lash the coastal region disrupting normal life, the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts have declared holidays for all educational institutions on Friday.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao said the holiday has been declared in view of the prediction of meteorological department that the region will witness heavy rains on Friday also.

The Met department has issued an orange alert in the districts on Friday and yellow alert till July 4. Incessant rains have resulted in artificial flooding in many areas in Dakshina Kannada district.

Meanwhile, a person riding a scooter was injured after an electricity pole and a tree branch fell on his vehicle at Bantwal in the district on Thursday. The injured has been hospitalised, police sources said. The electricity pole came down as the tree branch fell on it due to heavy rains, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Two Schools In Odisha’s Talcher
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Two Schools In Odisha’s Talcher
Delhi Government To Work On Class-Wise Reduction Of Syllabus Under ‘Mission Buniyad’, Says Manish Sisodia
Delhi Government To Work On Class-Wise Reduction Of Syllabus Under ‘Mission Buniyad’, Says Manish Sisodia
Make JNU Campus Accessible For PwD Students: AISA Urges VC
Make JNU Campus Accessible For PwD Students: AISA Urges VC
Punjab Board PSEB Likely To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today
Punjab Board PSEB Likely To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today
Delhi University Receives Over 12,500 Applications For 'Centenary' Chance Exam
Delhi University Receives Over 12,500 Applications For 'Centenary' Chance Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................