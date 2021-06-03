Holding INI CET Can Cause “Enormous Mental Strain”: NSUI

INI CET on June 16, students' union seek postponemnet

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in a letter to the Director and Registrar of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has urged them to postpone the upcoming INI CET 2021. INI CET is scheduled to be held on June 16. The students’ union in the letter said that conducting INI CET in these trying times will hamper the students and could cause enormous mental strain on doctors.

“Most Indian states have either imposed a strict or moderate lockdown in their respective geographies; these lockdowns will affect the mobility of students across the nation. Hence conducting PG/ INICET under such circumstances might unjustly hamper a large section of our students and could potentially cause enormous mental strain on doctors”, the NSUI letter said.

The Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET), conducted by AIIMS is held for admission to the postgraduate courses including Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MSDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh). These are offered by eight AIIMS including Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Jodhpur, and NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry and PGI Chandigarh.

According to a notification released on May 27, INI CET will be held on June 16. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on May 8. The INI CET admit card 2021 will be released on June 9 in online mode at aiimsexams.ac.in. The admit card will have details including candidate's name, address of the exam centre allotted to the candidates and reporting time.

Requesting the postponement of INI CET immediately, NSUI President in the letter also has urged the administering body of INI CET, AIIMS, to inform the revised date of INI CET before 30 days of holding the entrance test.