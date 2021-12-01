Hold Separate Semester Exams For NCC Cadets: UGC To Universities

For these special exams, they should not be considered as candidates appearing for re-test, the UGC said

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to conduct special semester exams on separate dates for NCC cadets, considering that they are involved in preparation or training camps in November-December and miss their semester classes.

For these special exams, they should not be considered as candidates appearing for re-test, the UGC said.

“It has been brought to the notice of UGC that cadets are involved in preparation/training camps for Republic Day Camp during November/December each year. The NCC Cadets/volunteers are facing problems for selfless services rendered by them and virtue of which they miss their semester classes,” the UGC in a notification said.

“Looking into this, special examination should be conducted on separate dates for NCC cadets and not as candidates appearing for re-test. All the higher educational institutions are requested to take appropriate action for holding separate examination for NCC Cadets so that they may not face problems for missing their semester exams,” it said.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) activities involve different responsibilities of the Central Government, the Education Department, the State Governments and the NCC. The volunteers of NCC are actively involved in various nation building activities, the commission said.

Here’s the UGC notification.