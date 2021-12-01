  • Home
  • Education
  • Hold Separate Semester Exams For NCC Cadets: UGC To Universities

Hold Separate Semester Exams For NCC Cadets: UGC To Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to conduct special semester exams on separate dates for NCC cadets, considering that they are involved in preparation or training camps in November-December and miss their semester classes.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 10:44 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BITS Pilani Hyderabad, Dhruva Space Tie-Up To Build Satellite Communication Tech R And D Centre
IIT Bombay Congratulates Alumnus Parag Agrawal On His Promotion As Twitter CEO
Two Delhi Institutes, IIT, National Law University, Collaborate For Law And Technology Research
Allahabad High Court Gives Rs 15,000 To Dalit Student Who Didn't Have Money To Pay For Allotment Of IIT Seat
DU 3rd, 5th, 7th Semester Exams From Today; University Cautions Students Against Using Unfair Means
COVID-19: IIT Guwahati Develops Coating For Cloth Masks To Ensure Better Protection
Hold Separate Semester Exams For NCC Cadets: UGC To Universities
For these special exams, they should not be considered as candidates appearing for re-test, the UGC said
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to conduct special semester exams on separate dates for NCC cadets, considering that they are involved in preparation or training camps in November-December and miss their semester classes.

For these special exams, they should not be considered as candidates appearing for re-test, the UGC said.

“It has been brought to the notice of UGC that cadets are involved in preparation/training camps for Republic Day Camp during November/December each year. The NCC Cadets/volunteers are facing problems for selfless services rendered by them and virtue of which they miss their semester classes,” the UGC in a notification said.

“Looking into this, special examination should be conducted on separate dates for NCC cadets and not as candidates appearing for re-test. All the higher educational institutions are requested to take appropriate action for holding separate examination for NCC Cadets so that they may not face problems for missing their semester exams,” it said.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) activities involve different responsibilities of the Central Government, the Education Department, the State Governments and the NCC. The volunteers of NCC are actively involved in various nation building activities, the commission said.

Here’s the UGC notification.

1638335470778

Click here for more Education News
NCC University Grants Commission Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Major Papers Start With Sociology Paper Today; Guidelines On Admit Card, OMR
Live | CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Major Papers Start With Sociology Paper Today; Guidelines On Admit Card, OMR
CBSE Class 12 Major Papers From Today; Check Last-Minute Guidelines
CBSE Class 12 Major Papers From Today; Check Last-Minute Guidelines
BITS Pilani Hyderabad, Dhruva Space Tie-Up To Build Satellite Communication Tech R And D Centre
BITS Pilani Hyderabad, Dhruva Space Tie-Up To Build Satellite Communication Tech R And D Centre
Smartphones, Tablets To Be Distributed Among Students From Second Week Of December: Uttar Pradesh Government
Smartphones, Tablets To Be Distributed Among Students From Second Week Of December: Uttar Pradesh Government
Integration Of AYUSH Knowledge Into School Curriculum: Government Says Syllabus Outline Drafted
Integration Of AYUSH Knowledge Into School Curriculum: Government Says Syllabus Outline Drafted
.......................... Advertisement ..........................