“Hold Pen-Paper Exam Instead Of Open Book Test”: Delhi University Teachers And Students

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Delhi University Teachers Demand Pen-Paper, Not Open-Book, Exams

On May 16, 2020, Delhi University Teachers Association, or DUTA, suggested that the university should give “choice of pen-paper examination” to the students.

DUTA also suggested that the university should “adopt a multi-pronged approach” to provide provisional certificates to undergraduate and postgraduate students, so that they can apply for higher education.

According to a circular by the association, DUTA held a video conference of teachers and representatives from different student unions, including Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and All India Students' Association (AISA).

In the meeting, All parties mutually agreed that online, open book test is not acceptable as many students don’t have access to internet and computers.

“Our recent experiences of online teaching have only confirmed our understanding that these are not solutions for inclusive education. Teachers have engaged with students through e-resources through the lockdown period but because of lack of resources...very few students are actually able to attend classes,” the DU teachers association’s statement said.

“Our experiences (of both students and teachers) and surveys conducted by several students' groups and by some universities have shown that the penetration of such a mode of education is extremely limited, it is discriminatory and exclusive in nature,” the statement added.

Previously, DUTA had said that the university’s decision to conduct final examinations using alternative method-- open book test is an “ugly surprise” for students.

#DURejectsOnlineExams

DUTA also informed that students and teachers will take their protest to social media.

“The DUTA appeals to students and teachers to join these joint action programmes with full force by taking the issue to the social media and by representing to Dean Examinations, DU Vice-Chancellor, University Grants Comission and Ministry of Human Resource Development,” the DU teachers association’s statement said

AISA, in a separate press release, announced that it will start #DURejectsOnlineExams campaign on Twitter on May 17.

Previously, students of DU started the #DUAgainstOnlineExam trend on Twitter.