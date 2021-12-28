  • Home
  • Education
  • Hold NEET PG Counselling Soon: Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi

Hold NEET PG Counselling Soon: Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging to commence the NEET PG counselling 2021 soon.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 28, 2021 6:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG Counselling Delay: Doctors Will Be Forced To Go For Mass Resignation If Demands Not Met, Says FORDA
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Protesting Doctors Light 'Diyas'
NEET-PG 2021: IMA Writes To Health Minister, Demands Fast-Track Court For Expediting Counselling
NEET PG Counselling: Resident Doctors Of Delhi Protest Outside Nirman Bhawan, Raise Slogans
NEET-PG Counselling: Resident Doctors Resume Strike After Demand Not Fulfilled
Delhi's Residents Doctors Suspend Protest Over NEET PG 2021 Counselling Delay For A Week
Hold NEET PG Counselling Soon: Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi
Arvind Kejriwal on delayed NEET PG Counselling 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging to commence the NEET PG counselling 2021 soon. Kejriwal cited the rapidly spreading threat of omicron variant and wrote- from the previous one month, resident doctors of India's major government hospitals like Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS are protesting over delay in NEET PG counselling. “If they will continue protesting, who will help us fight Covid?” Kejriwal argued.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

"The doctors in Delhi have been on strike for several days. They served in Corona by risking their life. Corona is rising again. They should be in the hospital, not on the streets. We strongly condemn the police brutality inflicted on them. Mr. Prime Minister, please accept their demands soon,” Kejriwal posted on social media site- Twitter in Hindi.

Prior to this, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) , which has been conducting the protest for a month, said its members will be forced to go for "mass resignation" from services if their demands are not met at the earliest.

NEET Counselling 2021 is awaited by many qualified aspirants but the counselling is delayed and authorities have not stated any particular reason behind the delayed counselling. However, The centre's decision to extend 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS category reservation to all seats under the central pool was challenged in the Supreme Court, following which the top court ordered to postpone the counselling for NEET PG.


On December 10, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released a communique stating that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court of India and the next hearing will be on January 6.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Urges Protesting Resident Doctors To Call Off Strike
NEET PG Counselling: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Urges Protesting Resident Doctors To Call Off Strike
ICSI CS Mock Test 2021 For Foundation Course To Be Held Tomorrow, Important Details
ICSI CS Mock Test 2021 For Foundation Course To Be Held Tomorrow, Important Details
Schools, Colleges Closed Again; Yellow Alert In Delhi As Omicron Cases Rise
Schools, Colleges Closed Again; Yellow Alert In Delhi As Omicron Cases Rise
NMAT 2022 Additional Registrations To Begin From January 3, Important Details Here
NMAT 2022 Additional Registrations To Begin From January 3, Important Details Here
Delhi Schools, Colleges Shut Again Amid Omicron Scare
Delhi Schools, Colleges Shut Again Amid Omicron Scare
.......................... Advertisement ..........................