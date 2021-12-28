Hold NEET PG Counselling Soon: Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal on delayed NEET PG Counselling 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging to commence the NEET PG counselling 2021 soon. Kejriwal cited the rapidly spreading threat of omicron variant and wrote- from the previous one month, resident doctors of India's major government hospitals like Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS are protesting over delay in NEET PG counselling. “If they will continue protesting, who will help us fight Covid?” Kejriwal argued.

"The doctors in Delhi have been on strike for several days. They served in Corona by risking their life. Corona is rising again. They should be in the hospital, not on the streets. We strongly condemn the police brutality inflicted on them. Mr. Prime Minister, please accept their demands soon,” Kejriwal posted on social media site- Twitter in Hindi.

केंद्र के डॉक्टर कई दिनों से हड़ताल पर हैं। इन्होंने कोरोना में अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर सेवा की। कोरोना फिर बढ़ रहा है। इन्हें अस्पताल में होना चाहिए, ना कि सड़कों पर



इन पर जो पुलिस बर्बरता की गई, हम उसकी कड़ी निंदा करते हैं। PM साहिब इनकी माँगे जल्द मानें। PM को मेरा पत्र pic.twitter.com/yE5waHecAz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 28, 2021

Prior to this, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) , which has been conducting the protest for a month, said its members will be forced to go for "mass resignation" from services if their demands are not met at the earliest.

NEET Counselling 2021 is awaited by many qualified aspirants but the counselling is delayed and authorities have not stated any particular reason behind the delayed counselling. However, The centre's decision to extend 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS category reservation to all seats under the central pool was challenged in the Supreme Court, following which the top court ordered to postpone the counselling for NEET PG.





On December 10, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released a communique stating that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court of India and the next hearing will be on January 6.