Hold Final Year PG Exams At The Earliest: NMC To Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) in a statement has asked the medical colleges to hold the final year postgraduate broad specialty and super specialty exams at the earliest considering the local Covid situation.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 11:51 am IST

NMC has asked medical colleges to hold PG exams at the earliest
New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) in a statement has asked the medical colleges to hold the final year postgraduate broad specialty and super specialty exams at the earliest considering the local Covid situation. This statement is in view of the declining trend of Covid cases across the country during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The statement issued by MK Ramesh, President of Postgraduate Medical Education Board, has also asked the institutions or universities offering PG medical programmes that they can themselves evaluate the theory answer scripts, as per their discretion.

Regarding relaxation in the PG exams, NMC added: “The earlier advisories regarding relaxation in the examination norms shall be in force for these examinations also.”

The Covid pandemic has created several disruptions in the academics of medical students. While NEET PG scheduled to be held in April was also postponed in view of the second Covid wave, causing a major delay in the arrival of a new batch of postgraduate students, the NMC statement said, many universities could not conduct the final year PG exams.

Taking this into consideration, the commission had to issue “regular and pertinent advisories” regarding the matters concerning the examinations and students to tide over the crisis, the NMC statement added.

The NMC, earlier, had allowed virtual invigilation by external coordinators for practical examinations after receiving requests from universities and institutions about the issues they are facing in conducting practical examinations for postgraduate programmes due to Covid pandemic.

