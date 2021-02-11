Hold Final Exams For Classes 9, 11; Start New Session From April 1: CBSE To Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a circular on February 11, has advised schools to conduct the final examinations of Classes 9 and 11 by following COVID-19 safety protocols and begin the new academic session from April 1, 2021.

It said that the schools must follow all the by laws to hold examinations. “This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by the schools in new academic sessions at the beginning of the classes”.

This circular has been issued as a number of schools have been seeking advice from CBSE regarding examinations for Classes 9 and 11 and about the commencement of the academic session 2021-22.

The schools have been asked to make all the necessary arrangements to reopen the schools and welcome the students for face to face classes. CBSE said that this would help them to be prepared for the upcoming practical and theory exams. The students will also be able to clear their doubts and improve their writing skills.

CBSE also advised the teachers to focus on individual student and try to bridge learning gaps.

CBSE also mentioned the bridge course which has been specially designed to cover up for the learning gaps created last year during online classes. The CBSE schools have been asked to function in accordance with the given guidelines.

Delhi had already reopened its schools for Class 9 and Class 11 on February 5 after reopening schools for Class 10 and 12 on January 18.

Earlier, various students of Class 9 and Class 11 had been calling for online exams as they did not have any offline sessions in 2020.

CBSE had earlier released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams date sheets as per which the exams will begin on May 4.