Hisar Girl, Rishita, Scores 100% In Haryana Class 10 Board Exam

The Board of School Education Haryana has declared the Class 10 result today.

Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar district has topped the Haryana board Class 10 exam. She has scored 100% in the best five subjects . Out of the six subjects she appeared the exam for, she has scored 100 marks in English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and MHV. The marks secured in top five subjects is considered for deciding the final score of the candidate in Haryana Class 10 board exam.

3 other students from Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar district have bagged the top three position in Class 10 board exam this year. Uma, Sneh and Kalpana have secured the second position with 99.8% marks.

Among other toppers are Nikita Maruti Sawant, a student of GNJN Goenka Girls High School who has secured 99.8%; Ankita, a student of DN High School, Khanda Kheri who has secured 99.8% and Chahak, a student of Navyug High School, Narnaund who has secured 99.6%.

A total of 337691 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam this year from schools affiliated to the Haryana board. 64.59% of the total students have passed. The pass percentage among girl students is 69,86% and the pass percentage among boys is 60.27%.

The result will be available on the official website of the Board at 10 pm today and students need to login using their roll number.