Hindu College Second Cut-Off List Out; Economics, Commerce Cut-Offs Drop

The Delhi University affiliated, Hindu College has released the second cut-off list. The cut-off for B.Com programme (98.25%) has dropped below Economics (98.75%) at Hindu College as well. Admissions to Hindu College have been closed in these subjects- BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Political Science, Bsc (Hons) Chemistry, Bsc (Hons) Physics and Bsc (Hons) Zoology, however, they might reopen for the third list if candidates withdraw from here to go to other colleges.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) Philosophy programme remains unchanged at 97%.

Cutoffs for unreserved seats

Subject 1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %) 2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %) BA (Hons) Economics 99.25 98.75 BA (Hons) English 98.5 Closed BA (Hons) Hindi 92 Closed BA (Hons) History 98.75 Closed BA (Hons) Philosophy 97 97 BA (Hons) Political Science 99.5 Closed BA (Hons) Sociology 98.75 98.5 BCom (Hons) 99.25 98.25 Bsc (Hons) Botany 97 96 Bsc (Hons) Chemistry 98.33 Closed Bsc (Hons) Mathematics 99 98.75 Bsc (Hons) Physics 99.33 Closed Bsc (Hons) Statistics 99.25 97.75 Bsc (Hons) Zoology 97.33 Closed



