  • Home
  • Education
  • Hindu College Second Cut-Off List Out; Economics, Commerce Cut-Offs Drop

Hindu College Second Cut-Off List Out; Economics, Commerce Cut-Offs Drop

DU 2nd Cut-off 2020: Hindu College has released the second cut-off list. The cut-off for B.Com programme (98.25%) has dropped below Economics (98.75%) at Hindu College.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 17, 2020 8:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
DU Second Cut Off 2020 Live Updates: Miranda House, Gargi, LSR, SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj Colleges Cut-Offs Out
SRCC Second Cut-Off List Out; Admissions Open In Economics, Commerce
Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) Releases Second Cut-Off List; Admission Open In Nearly All Courses
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020: Hansraj College Drops Commerce, Economics Cut-offs In Second List
DU Cut-Off 2020: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Second Cut-Off List Released
PGDAV College (Evening) Releases Second Cut-Off List
Hindu College Second Cut-Off List Out; Economics, Commerce Cut-Offs Drop
Hindu College Second Cut-Off List Out; Economics, Commerce Cut-Offs Drop
New Delhi:

The Delhi University affiliated, Hindu College has released the second cut-off list. The cut-off for B.Com programme (98.25%) has dropped below Economics (98.75%) at Hindu College as well. Admissions to Hindu College have been closed in these subjects- BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Political Science, Bsc (Hons) Chemistry, Bsc (Hons) Physics and Bsc (Hons) Zoology, however, they might reopen for the third list if candidates withdraw from here to go to other colleges.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) Philosophy programme remains unchanged at 97%.

Follow Live Updates Here

Cutoffs for unreserved seats

Subject

1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)

BA (Hons) Economics

99.25

98.75

BA (Hons) English

98.5

Closed

BA (Hons) Hindi

92

Closed

BA (Hons) History

98.75

Closed

BA (Hons) Philosophy

97

97

BA (Hons) Political Science

99.5

Closed

BA (Hons) Sociology

98.75

98.5

BCom (Hons)

99.25

98.25

Bsc (Hons) Botany

97

96

Bsc (Hons) Chemistry

98.33

Closed

Bsc (Hons) Mathematics

99

98.75

Bsc (Hons) Physics

99.33

Closed

Bsc (Hons) Statistics

99.25

97.75

Bsc (Hons) Zoology

97.33

Closed


Click here for more Education News
DU cutoff DU Cutoff list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Second Cut Off 2020 Live Updates: Miranda House, Gargi, LSR, SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj Colleges Cut-Offs Out
Live | DU Second Cut Off 2020 Live Updates: Miranda House, Gargi, LSR, SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj Colleges Cut-Offs Out
SRCC Second Cut-Off List Out; Admissions Open In Economics, Commerce
SRCC Second Cut-Off List Out; Admissions Open In Economics, Commerce
Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) Releases Second Cut-Off List; Admission Open In Nearly All Courses
Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) Releases Second Cut-Off List; Admission Open In Nearly All Courses
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020: Hansraj College Drops Commerce, Economics Cut-offs In Second List
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020: Hansraj College Drops Commerce, Economics Cut-offs In Second List
DU Cut-Off 2020: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Second Cut-Off List Released
DU Cut-Off 2020: Jesus And Mary College (JMC) Second Cut-Off List Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................