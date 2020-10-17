Hindu College Second Cut-Off List Out; Economics, Commerce Cut-Offs Drop
DU 2nd Cut-off 2020: Hindu College has released the second cut-off list. The cut-off for B.Com programme (98.25%) has dropped below Economics (98.75%) at Hindu College.
The Delhi University affiliated, Hindu College has released the second cut-off list. The cut-off for B.Com programme (98.25%) has dropped below Economics (98.75%) at Hindu College as well. Admissions to Hindu College have been closed in these subjects- BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Political Science, Bsc (Hons) Chemistry, Bsc (Hons) Physics and Bsc (Hons) Zoology, however, they might reopen for the third list if candidates withdraw from here to go to other colleges.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) Philosophy programme remains unchanged at 97%.
Cutoffs for unreserved seats
Subject
1st DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
2nd DU Cut-off 2020 (In %)
BA (Hons) Economics
99.25
98.75
BA (Hons) English
98.5
Closed
BA (Hons) Hindi
92
Closed
BA (Hons) History
98.75
Closed
BA (Hons) Philosophy
97
97
BA (Hons) Political Science
99.5
Closed
BA (Hons) Sociology
98.75
98.5
BCom (Hons)
99.25
98.25
Bsc (Hons) Botany
97
96
Bsc (Hons) Chemistry
98.33
Closed
Bsc (Hons) Mathematics
99
98.75
Bsc (Hons) Physics
99.33
Closed
Bsc (Hons) Statistics
99.25
97.75
Bsc (Hons) Zoology
97.33
Closed