Hindu College To Launch Inter-Disciplinary Research Centre Today

DU's Hindu College to inaugurate its new research centre today

The University of Delhi’s Hindu College will launch its inter-disciplinary research centre -- Relaxo Research Centre, today, November 3. The Hindu College’s Relaxo Research Centre seeks to promote research with designated laboratories in Chemistry, Fragrances, Life Sciences, Gender Studies and History such as the Synthesis Lab for Life Sciences, Cell Culture Research Lab, Polymer Research Lab, Design and Innovation Lab, among others, a college statement said.

The inauguration of the Relaxo Research Centre will be held at the Hindu College campus at 11 am today. University of Delhi's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh will attend the inaugural ceremony. The special guests of honour for the inauguration ceremony are Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Managing Director, Ramesh Kumar Dua and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), Chairman and Managing Director, PK Gupta.

Hindu College has set up the research centre in line with the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 covering an area of 38,000 sq feet. The facilities in the Relaxo Research Centre include labs for Science, Social Science and Languages, an adjunct faculty accommodation and a 250-seater auditorium.

Recently, DU has announced the creation of cluster colleges to operate as knowledge networks. Announcing the set up of cluster colleges, the university said that colleges of DU will be grouped under five different cluster colleges on the basis of their geographical locations and each cluster college will operate as Knowledge Networks. The college highlighted within a cluster, DU added, will be identified as the nodal or hub college, which will act as the nodal point for coordination with the university as well as the colleges within the said cluster for smooth implementation of the NEP.