Hindu College Disburses Rs 13.8 Lakh Pandemic Study Grant To 80 Students

Hindu Colleges Old Students’ Association (OSA) has been providing financial aid to its students to pay their annual fees. Amid COVID-19, the decision has been taken by the OSA for the students who are facing financial problems. The Pandemic Study Grants scheme is to help such students, whose family annual income is below Rs 5 Lakhs, with a onetime study grant to cover their annual college fees up to Rs 20,000. Regarding this, OSA has received a lot of responses requesting for this grant.

In the first batch of Pandemic Study Grants OSA had given the grant to 35 students totalling to Rs 6,16,196.

President of the Old Students’ Association, Ravi Burman, said, “In the Second list we are giving the Pandemic Study Grant to 45 students totalling to Rs 7,72,662. These selected students are being notified individually and will get the amount directly transferred into their bank accounts shortly. This brings the total Pandemic Study Grants disbursed to 80 Students till date totalling to Rs 13,88,858.”

It is expected that by the time the third list of grants is finalised, the total disbursement will be approximately Rs 20 Lakhs, he added.

Furthermore, Mr Burman added, “Education should not be hindered due to corona. We all can understand the financial condition of our college students so we want to reach out and help them. All students are the future of the country, they are all like our own family members. Today, we have many challenges around the world, if education reaches everyone, then we can meet all the challenges together.”

The OSA Hindu College has also started a drive to distribute laptops to students from Economically Weaker Sections.